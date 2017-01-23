















As Chinese New Year is around the corner, the "Spring Festival travel rush" in China begins. According to Chinese official, around 2.98 billion journeys are expected to be made this year. In 2016, the British Broadcasting Corporation made a documentary on the phenomenon, describing it as the biggest human migration on Earth.Shanghai's railway stations have been swarmed with hundreds of thousands of passengers recently as Chinese New Year draws near. Carrying luggage, all they hope is to catch an early train and make their way home ahead of the holiday.==GUO JIANBING passenger==It's an old Chinese tradition, an old custom. You must be with all the family during Chinese New Year, so you have to go home.==LI ZHANG passenger==High speed trains are really convenient these days. They are much more convenient than the old trains, much faster. They are much better in every aspect.The frenzied journey home during this period is known as "Spring Festival travel rush" in China. It lasts for 40 days this year, starting from Jan.13 to Feb.21. According to the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China, the number of road trips is projected to reach 2.52 billion, and train trips are likely to top 356 million. It is also estimated that 58.3 million trips will be made by planes, and trips by sea transport will reach the 43.5million mark. In 2016, BBC made a 3-episode documentary on the New Year transport rush, describing it as the biggest human migration on Earth.The phenomenon reflects that family reunion is of great importance to Chinese people, and the time spent with family members is precious in Chinese culture.==CCTV reporter==This is the biggest annual human migration on Earth. By using all kinds of transport methods, about one-sixth of human population take pains to unite with their family members to celebrate the holiday.To prevent terrorist attacks, transport stations across China are all put on alert. Police force will be arranged around train stations. UAVs, bomb disposal vehicles, and EOD robots will be arranged to ensure passengers' safety as well.TRANSLATED BY：ARIEL HSIEH再過幾天就是農曆春節，中國上海高鐵車站大廳內，擠了滿滿的人潮，提著大包小包的行李，都是想要提早搭車、返鄉過年。==中國返鄉旅客==老傳統了中國的老傳統 老習俗過年一家人團圓必定都得回家==中國返鄉旅客==現在坐高鐵比較方便比以前就是說方便很多 快捷很多各方面都比以前好很多中國春節運輸、簡稱"春運"，從這個月13號開始啟動，一直到2月21號為止，長達40天，根據中國交通運輸部預測，今年全國道路客運量將達到25.2億人次，鐵路客運量3.56億人次，民航客運量5830萬人次，水路客運量4350萬人次；而這種春運現象、也充分展現了中國的文化，英國廣播公司BBC日前拍攝了3集紀錄片「中國春節」，內容描述中國春運是地球上最大規模的人類遷徙活動，只因為中國人認為、和家人團聚的時光是最寶貴的。==中國央視記者==這相當於世界上最大規模的年度人口遷移活動全球約1/6的人口將搭乘各種交通工具長途跋涉與自己的家人團聚以各種方式歡度節日而為了避免發生恐怖攻擊事件，中國各交通運輸站的防恐措施也加強警戒，車站週邊會布署警力，也安排了無人機、安檢排爆車、排爆機器人等，以確保旅客安全。記者 綜合報導