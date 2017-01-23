















In other news, On his second day in office, President Donald Trump visited the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Virginia to change the impression that he has had a feud with the agency. He also spoke on the phone with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts.On Jan. 21, the day after he was sworn into office, President Donald Trump paid a visit to Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, to make friendly overtures. He has expressed dissatisfaction with accusations from intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the US election. However, as President, he told the CIA that it had his full support.==DONALD TRUMP US President==I want to say that there is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump. There is nobody.In the 15-minute speech, Trump did not refer to Russia's interference in the US election. He accused the media of fabricating a feud with intelligence agencies. He said journalists were dishonest. Trump said that the top priority for the CIA is to eradicate ISIS.==DONALD TRUMP US President==If we kept the oil, you probably wouldn't have ISIS because that's why they made money in the first place.President Trump and his Canadian and Mexican counterparts spoke on the phone. He discussed plans with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a trade deal. Trump is scheduled to meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto soon. On the first day of his presidency Trump did not yet start to carry out the policies of building a wall between Mexico and North America, renegotiating NAFTA, tightening border inspection and moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. However, he dd issue an executive order to repeal the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare. He also released a plan to withdraw from TPP, along with revamping the official presidential website and taking down pages on climate change and LGBT rights.TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG美國新科總統川普21號走訪上任後第一個政府部門，位在維吉尼亞州朗里的中央情報局總部，尋求跟中情局修補關係。先前美國情報機構，指控俄羅斯駭客影響美國大選，引發川普不滿。不過川普今天以總統的身分對CIA官員表示，將全力支持他們的工作。==美國總統 川普==我要跟各位強調沒人比我川普更支持情報機構跟中情局川普在中情局的15分鐘談話沒有提到俄羅斯事件，他還指控跟情報機構不合的傳聞，是媒體編造，川普說媒體記者是地球上最不誠實的人。另外他也提到未來CIA的優先要務，是剷除激進伊斯蘭恐怖主義。==美國總統 川普==如果我們擁有(伊拉克的)石油就不會有伊斯蘭國的出現石油是伊斯蘭國的生產工具川普上任第一天還跟兩個鄰國領袖通過電話，他跟加拿大總理杜魯道討論美加貿易問題。另外則跟墨西哥總統敲定近期內見面。川普曾揚言，上任第一天就會推行多項政策，包括在美墨邊界築牆、宣布重新談判北美自貿協定，加強境管以及把以色列的美國大使館，搬到耶路撒冷，川普都沒有真的執行。但他針對歐巴馬任內推行的「可負擔醫護法」簽署行政命令，為廢除歐記健保開啟第一步。白宮還發布退出TPP的施政綱要，另外官網也迅速翻新，氣候變遷、男女同志雙性戀跨性別等連結全都消失。記者 陳秋玫 報導