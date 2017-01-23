















First in today's international news, Populist anti-immigration parties are on the rise across Europe, as high unemployment and austerity as well as the arrival of record numbers of refugees and militant attacks, feed voter disillusionment with traditional parties.Far-right European leaders from Netherlands, France, Germany and Italy met in Germany under the slogan "Freedom for Europe" with the aim of strengthening ties between their parties and presenting their vision for "a free Europe" that would dismantle the European Union. Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders is leading in all major polls before national parliamentary elections on March 15.==GEERT WILDERS Party for Freedom==The world is changing, America is changing, Europe is changing and the people start getting in charge again. It started last year what we all saw and called Brexit, today the freedom-loving parties, the parties who gathered in Koblenz are making a stand for the change of the new Europe again.Marine Le Pen head of the French anti-EU, anti-immigrant National Front (FN) is seen by pollsters as highly likely to win the two-person runoff vote in May. She aimed broadsides at the EU and the euro currency.==MARINE LE PEN Front National==We are experiencing the end of one world and the birth of another.Several leading German media have been barred from the Koblenz meeting, which is being organized by the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), the smallest group in the European Parliament.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR