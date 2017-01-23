















The national affairs conference on pension reform was attended by 192 people, including representatives from various industries, lawmakers and political leaders. Attendees were divided into three groups to focus on different topics. The controversial 18 percent preferential interest rate on [civil servants savings] was a contentious topic in group one. Laborers says this is like a dead end for them, while representatives of business groups says the adjustment will prevent small and medium enterprises from raising salaries.The discussion on the pension reform was conducted in terms of three separate topics: the qualifications of paying out and collection, the management of the pension and the financial resources, the target and the transition of the system. Labor representatives slammed the hike of labor insurance rate to the maximum of 18 percent, claiming this would come to a dead end.==CHEN CHIEH Chinese Federation Of Labor President==The hike of labor insurance rate will not be affordable to laborers and employers. The government will not be able to hold accountable because it can not prevent the low-income situations from happening. At last, this will reach a dead end for either laborers or employers.Representatives of business groups supported pension reform. However, they opposed the hike of insurance rate by 0.5 or 1 percent per year. They hoped the rate could increase incrementally by 0.3 percent because small and medium enterprises might stop raising salaries due to the hike. Representatives of retired police officers hoped the government could call a halt to the pension reform on them.==LIN I-CHANG Sec-Gen. Retired Police Officers' Association ==(Police officers) should be dealt in accordance with military personnel in terms of special duties. Police officers who retired from hazardous work or once had related work should collect their pension based on the current system without the limitation of income replacement rate.Civil groups criticized the pension reform for exclusion of the disabled. Young generations won't benefit from the reform, Taiwan Alliance for Advancement of Youth Rights and Welfare said, suggesting setting up a regular review mechanism. The system should include a certain amount of young representatives aged from 20 to 45 and establish an integral pension system targeting them to detach it from the current chaotic system.TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG金改革國是會議分組會議，一共分為「給付、領取資格」、「基金管理、財源」和「制度對象、特殊對象、制度轉換」三組討論，勞工代表抨擊提高提繳退休金保險費率上限到18%，根本就是死路一條。==全國總工會監事會召集人 陳杰==把勞保費率提高到18%勞工繳不起 雇主負擔不起政府的責任擔當不起為什麼 因為會導致於台灣的所謂的低薪繼續往下走溫水煮青蛙到最後不管是勞工或者是資方雇主都是死路一條他絕對活不下去工商團體支持年金改革，但反對勞保費率每年調整0.5%或1%，強調台灣的中小企業會全部禁止調高薪水，希望漸進推動，微幅調升0.3%就好。而退休警察代表，呼籲政府在警察年金改革上能夠暫緩。==退休警察人員協會總會秘書長 林奕昌==(警察)應該比照軍人以特殊職務對象來處理警察人員危勞職務退休的或者是曾經擔任危勞職務者希望能夠維持現狀來支領退休金也不要受到所得替代率的限制公民代表則批評，這次年金改革方案，根本沒納入身心障礙者。台少盟也認為，這次年金改革年輕世代根本無法受益，建議設置常態性的年金改革監理機制，納入一定比例的20到45歲的青年代表，也針對20到45歲的青年另外設置整合性年金制度，與現行紛亂的制度設計，脫勾處理。記者 綜合報導