REPRESENTATIVES DIVIDED ON 18 PERCENT INTEREST RATE|勞保費率上限擬提高至18% 勞資雙方都疑慮公視 (2017-01-23 00:00)
The national affairs conference on pension reform was attended by 192 people, including representatives from various industries, lawmakers and political leaders. Attendees were divided into three groups to focus on different topics. The controversial 18 percent preferential interest rate on [civil servants savings] was a contentious topic in group one. Laborers says this is like a dead end for them, while representatives of business groups says the adjustment will prevent small and medium enterprises from raising salaries.
The discussion on the pension reform was conducted in terms of three separate topics: the qualifications of paying out and collection, the management of the pension and the financial resources, the target and the transition of the system. Labor representatives slammed the hike of labor insurance rate to the maximum of 18 percent, claiming this would come to a dead end.
==CHEN CHIEH Chinese Federation Of Labor President==
The hike of labor insurance rate will not be affordable to laborers and employers. The government will not be able to hold accountable because it can not prevent the low-income situations from happening. At last, this will reach a dead end for either laborers or employers.
Representatives of business groups supported pension reform. However, they opposed the hike of insurance rate by 0.5 or 1 percent per year. They hoped the rate could increase incrementally by 0.3 percent because small and medium enterprises might stop raising salaries due to the hike. Representatives of retired police officers hoped the government could call a halt to the pension reform on them.
==LIN I-CHANG Sec-Gen. Retired Police Officers' Association ==
(Police officers) should be dealt in accordance with military personnel in terms of special duties. Police officers who retired from hazardous work or once had related work should collect their pension based on the current system without the limitation of income replacement rate.
Civil groups criticized the pension reform for exclusion of the disabled. Young generations won't benefit from the reform, Taiwan Alliance for Advancement of Youth Rights and Welfare said, suggesting setting up a regular review mechanism. The system should include a certain amount of young representatives aged from 20 to 45 and establish an integral pension system targeting them to detach it from the current chaotic system.
TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG
金改革國是會議分組會議，一共分為「給付、領取資格」、「基金管理、財源」和「制度對象、特殊對象、制度轉換」三組討論，勞工代表抨擊提高提繳退休金保險費率上限到18%，根本就是死路一條。
==全國總工會監事會召集人 陳杰==
把勞保費率提高到18%
勞工繳不起 雇主負擔不起
政府的責任擔當不起
為什麼 因為會導致於
台灣的所謂的低薪
繼續往下走溫水煮青蛙
到最後不管是勞工
或者是資方雇主都是死路一條
他絕對活不下去
工商團體支持年金改革，但反對勞保費率每年調整0.5%或1%，強調台灣的中小企業會全部禁止調高薪水，希望漸進推動，微幅調升0.3%就好。而退休警察代表，呼籲政府在警察年金改革上能夠暫緩。
==退休警察人員協會總會秘書長 林奕昌==
(警察)應該比照軍人
以特殊職務對象來處理
警察人員危勞職務退休的
或者是曾經擔任危勞職務者
希望能夠維持現狀
來支領退休金
也不要受到所得替代率的限制
公民代表則批評，這次年金改革方案，根本沒納入身心障礙者。台少盟也認為，這次年金改革年輕世代根本無法受益，建議設置常態性的年金改革監理機制，納入一定比例的20到45歲的青年代表，也針對20到45歲的青年另外設置整合性年金制度，與現行紛亂的制度設計，脫勾處理。
記者 綜合報導
關鍵字：
其他政治新聞更多政治新聞
編輯首推
我是馬克
蔡康永
愛情物語女孩必讀
摘星工廠
熱門推薦
- 時尚保養
- 家電商品
- 精選分類
- 人氣商品
- 熱賣商品
GONESH 精油．naluxe 精油．精油項鍊．緊膚精油．精油 噴霧 水氧機．蕾莉歐 精油．twins 精油．懷爐精油．Webner 卸妝精油．防蚊精油．精油燈．summer 精油．momus 精油．精油海鹽．依柏 精油．Ayumi 精油．Lulur 精油．無理頭精油棒．100 精油．精油．天然 精油．桔精油．天堂精油．萊法耶 複方 精油．FISIO 精油．Webner 天堂精油．檀香精油．VOGUE 精油．RUNVE 精油．精油 150ml
- 【幸運草clover gold】守護愛情 鋼+黃金 男鍊墜
- 【Scuderia Ferrari】法拉利 RedRev Evo 計時手錶-灰x黑/46
- 【RayBan 眼鏡】簡約別緻細眉框款(藍-琥珀#RB6370D 2887)
- 【S-NU Beauty bags】Goods緹花配皮經典防水女包(夾層 手提
- 【Levis】721 緊身窄管丹寧牛仔褲-亞洲版-低調黑
- 【Bernice】艾比6.3尺雙人加大床(不含床墊)
- DAVOSA Calypso 小秒針時尚腕錶-不鏽鋼外殼/ 黑色珍珠母貝
- CHANEL香奈兒 活力柔光緊緻精萃蜜粉底 SPF15 10g 兩色可選
- 【樂活主義】洛克斯頭靠可調式高級扶手厚腰枕電腦椅/辦公椅
- 【義大利La Belle】《悠閒時刻》特大四件式防蹣抗菌舖棉兩
年金改革/黃智賢：政客五鬼搬運千億計 砍年金省多少【中央網路報】
本報透視集--聲望腰斬 還要硬拗嗎？【中央網路報】
辜成允案 晶華酒店總經理訊後請回【中央社】
台北市長選舉民調 柯文哲領先藍綠對手【中廣新聞網】
本報社評--動搖國本的年金改革【中央網路報】