















National affairs conference on pension reform was held yesterday at the Presidential Office. Meanwhile, public servant groups mobilized around 40,000 people to protest outside the venue, massing at the Ketegalan Boulevard. They excoriated President Tsai Ing-wen and her administration for disguising conflict as reform. The crowd was excitable and some threw gost money at reporters accusing them of biased reports, leading to physical conflict.==PROTESTORS==ERA News go away!The protesters were excitable and threw ghost money at TV reporters, accusing them of biased reporting and defamation. The scene became chaotic.==PROTESTER==She's lying ! You shouldn't do that !Fortunately police stepped in before the conflict escalated further. The protest in Ketegalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office was mounted by public servant groups from the south, center and north and estimated to comprise around 40,000 people. Although there were sporadic conflicts around the protest, overall the protest was orderly and the sound did not carry into the Presidential Office.==PROTESTERS==One, two, three, throw !Protesters held up white funeral lanterns and threw ghost money demanding the President Tsai Ing-wen resign, they then burst black balloons to represent breaking an uncaring government. Public servant groups were angry at this round of reform, saying that reform should be gradual rather than a cut right to the bone.==LIU YA-PING Vice President National Educators Union==Public servants' pensions are delayed wages payments, the government owes us this money. President Tsai Ing-wen comes from a wealthy family, her family wealth is huge, so why doesn't she give some of it to us?In the afternoon KMT Chair Hung Hsiu-chu appeared quietly at the protest, she sat down with protesters and did not speak publicly and after expressing her support in this manner, she left. The protesting groups said that this protest isn't over yet, as the draft will be sent to the Legislative Yuan for the third reading and there will be another battle of wills.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR==抗議民眾==年代(新聞台)離開現場民眾，情緒激動，拿著冥紙，丟向電視台記者，說報導不公，專抹黑軍公教團體，現場一度失控。==抗議民眾==她都亂講話本來就不應該嘛所幸警方即時架鬧事民眾，沒讓衝突擴大，這次總統府前凱道抗議活動，有來北中南軍公教團體，預估現場湧進近四萬名抗議民眾，雖然現場有偶發零星衝突，但整體上秩序良好．而為了將抗議怒吼，傳達到總統府內，現場抗議行動，可說是花招百出。==抗議民眾==一 二 三 撒高舉白燈籠，撒冥紙，要總統蔡英文下台，接著戳破黑氣球，象徵打破無良政府，對於這次年金改革，軍公教團體很火大，認為改革，應該緩和漸進,而不是刀刀見骨。==全教產總工會副理事長 劉亞平==(軍公教)退休金是延遲的薪資給付這是政府欠我們的對不對(總統蔡英文)她千金大小姐她家財產一大堆 對不對她為什不把她家的財產拿來跟我分一分下午國民黨主席洪秀柱，也悄悄出席抗議現場，但沒有上台發言，只是默默的與現場抗議民眾坐在一起，表達支持後隨即離開，這次軍公教團體表示，這場戰還沒結束，接下來法案送立院三讀，才是硬仗，強調將重返立院，繼續抗爭。記者 黃立偉 陳立峰 謝其文台北報導