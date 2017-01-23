















The national affairs conference on pension reform was held at the Presidential Office Building on the 22nd. President Tsai Ing-wen said the reform must be made in order to save the pension system from bankruptcy. Representatives of different groups expressed their opinions, which were then organized into a summary report after a day of discussion that went on for 10 hours. The legislature will now play a critical role in drafting amendments to the pension system and deciding the exact content of the reform.==TSAI ING-WEN ROC President==If the pension reform is not underway right now, we will regret it soon.The conference was held at the Presidential Office Building. When delivering her remarks, President Tsai emphasized then-Ma administration had begun pushing for the reform and it has nothing to do with partisanship. She said the later the reform is made, the more damage it will cause to the society.==TSAI ING-WEN President==I know outside the Presidential Office Building today, some people protest and feel dissatisfied because their interests are affected. I can understand that. The reform does not bully any specific profession. It's not to take away people's bread and butter. It is a mild, gradual process. It is about everybody taking a step back and helping each other. The pension system after reform will be safe from bankruptcy and maintain financial stability for about 25 years.The conference ended with no conclusion following a day of discussion. Instead, opinions were sorted out and presented in groups. Everyone had different opinions on the issue whether the 18 percent preferential interest rate should be ended over six years.==FU TSUNG-HSI Group Rep. and NTNU professor==Some representatives stress the pension system is included in the principle of legitimate expectation, so it should not be adjusted. Others say the preferential interest rate is not covered in the principle and it should be repealed right now. As for the timetable of repealing the interest rate, some say it should be set at 3 years while some claim 6 to 10 years. Everyone thinks differently.As for the labor insurance pension, quite a few think the government should live up to the responsibility of paying out.==FU TSUNG-HSI Group Rep. and NTNU professor ==As for the labor insurance pension, the payment rate is 1.55 percent per year. There is no discussion for current reform and most attendees agree not to make adjustments for now.==KUO KUO-WEN Deputy Minister of Labor ==If labor insurance rate is not raised, then the income replacement rate will be affected. If the average insured salary is not adjusted, the income replacement rate will also be affected. What's more, in the past, all the social insurance's involved the government paying out except the labor insurance. This time, we will legislate for the labor insurance.However, many groups refused to take part in the conference, so the key of how to draft amendments to the pension system will fall in the hands of the Legislative Yuan.TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG==總統 蔡英文==現在不做 馬上就會後悔年金改革國是會議在總統府舉行，總統蔡英文到場致詞時強調，年金改革從過去馬政府就已經推動，這不是藍綠的問題，如果越晚改革，對社會的傷害會越大。==總統 蔡英文==我知道今天總統府外面會有一些人抗議大家的利益受到影響覺得不滿這樣的心情我可以體會這不是霸凌某些職業別更不會讓大家活不下去這是溫和漸進的改革是各退一步 世代互助的方案改革之後 年金制度會走出破產危機保持25年左右的財務的穩健經過一整天的討論，最後報告並沒有做出結論，而是將所有討論的內容整理分組報告，其中18%優存制度是否應該在六年後歸零，大家有不同意見。==分組報告代表 台大教授 傅從喜==是有少數的代表強調說這個部分是一個信賴保護的制度不應該做調整那也有代表特別提到說其實18%的優惠存款是沒有信賴保護的原則應該是要馬上的廢止那有代表是認為說至於是用多少的時間來做為廢止的過渡有人認為說應該快速的三年內就來處理有人認為說六年或者十年所以與會的代表是有不同的想法另外勞保年金，不少人士也認為政府應該負起最後支付責任。==分組報告代表 台大教授 傅從喜==勞工保險的部分每年的給付率是1.55%目前的改革是沒有做檢討那與會代表大部分都支持這部分先不做調整==勞動部次長 郭國文==如果說勞保的費率它不調升的話它會影響的是所得替代率如果勞保的平均投保薪資不調整的話它也影響到所得替代率更重要的一點過往長期以來所有的社會保險都有所謂的政府最後支付責任唯獨勞保沒有但是這一次的年金改革我們把它入法不過因為有不少團體拒絕參加這次的國是會議，恐怕年金制度要怎麼改革，關鍵還是在未來立法院的修法過程。記者 張志雄 陳信隆 吳嘉堡 台北報導