















Vice president Chen Chien-jen unveils labor pension reforms including a hike in pension rate. Starting next year, the pension contribution rate will increase by 0.5 percentage points per year up to a possible ceiling of 18%, which has triggered anxiety for both the labor and management sides. Chen said workers, companies, and the government will be responsible for the same share of the pension contribution, and the government will contribute an additional NT$20 billion every year to alleviate the deficit .The labor pension fund is facing bankruptcy. The Pension Reform Committee has proposed a 0.5-percentage-point rise every year in the pension contribution rate, up to a ceiling of 18%.==CHEN CHIEN-JEN Pension Reform Committee Convener==In 2023 we'll review the rate of increase. If no better solution can be found, then the increase will have to be 1 percentage point per year, up to 18%.Vice President Chen called a press conference at the Presidential Office, emphasizing that the rate increases will be moderate and steady. He also dispelled rumors that the government's share of the contribution will be reduced and the worker's increased, saying that the shares will remain unchanged, while the government will pay an extra NT$20 billion into the pension fund every year.==CHEN CHIEN-JEN Pension Reform Committee Convener==The government will contribute an extra NT$20 billion in addition to the extra NT$3.3 billion it will be contributing as a result of the rate increase, for a total of NT$23.3 billion. This will delay the year of the labor pension fund's depletion from 2028 to 2036.The government's ultimate responsibility to pay out the labor pension will also be enshrined in law, ensuring the sustainability of the pension fund. But the pension reform has also been criticized for "savage" cuts that will result in large contributions, small payouts, and late retirements.==KUO FONG-YU Labor Minister==A 0.5% (rate increase) means only an extra NT$30 pay-in per month. Will the payout be reduced? No, because the income replacement rate will be unchanged. The retirement age will go up by one every two years, up to 65, so retirements will not be late either. None of these reforms can be called savage.As for whether the current insured salary cap of NT$45,800 will be increased, the lack of consensus on the issue means that no change is currently planned. Income replacement rates and seniority payout rates will also remain unchanged for now.TRANSLATED BY：JOHN CHEN勞保年金面臨破產命運，為了改善財務狀況，政府端出改革牛肉，預計從明年度開始，勞保費率，每年調增，0.5個百分比，最高上限不排除,來到18%,卻引發"勞資"恐慌！上午,擔任年金改革小組召集人,副總統陳建仁,特別出面說明,強調"勞資政"，三方負擔比例不變，政府也會每年撥補200億，挹注勞保年金.勞保年金面臨破產,年金改革小組祭出新方案,勞保費率將從現行，每兩年,調升0.5%,從明年度開始,改為每年調0.5%,最高費率將提高為18%.==年金改革小組召集人 陳建仁==112年的時候我們就來檢討如果沒有辦法找到更佳方案的時候就改為每年調升1%一直到上限的18%對於勞保費率18%說法,副總統陳建仁,一早隨即在總統府,召開記者會,出面說明,強調費率微調是溫和漸進,另外針對有媒體報導,勞工、資方、政府,勞保負擔比例，會從2:7:1,改成勞資各付50％，他強調勞保負擔比例維持不變,另外重申,政府每年撥補200億,挹注勞保年金.==年金改革小組召集人 陳建仁==政府納入200億 除此之外為了這個0.5%的增加還要付出的部份還有33億所以政府一共付出233億那我們就可以使整個勞保的基金用盡的年限從現在的116年 延到125年對於勞保，政府負起"最終給付責任"將會入法，讓勞保年金得以永續發展,不過外界批評,勞保年金改革,砍得刀刀見骨,未來勞工恐怕得面臨,多繳、少領、晚退的命運.==勞動部長 郭芳煜==用(勞保費率增)0.5%的話我們一個月是增加30塊錢那有沒有少領 完全不會因為我們所得替代率1.55%是沒有變動每兩年要加一年嘛加一歲 到65歲所以這個都沒有改所以晚退也不會發生所以絕對不會有那種刀刀見骨的情形至於外界關注,勞保投保薪資上限,45800元，是否調高,目前勞資雙方,仍沒有高度共識，暫不列入草案中，因此勞工所得替代率,與年資給付率,也暫不調整。記者 黃立偉 張國樑 台北報導