















US President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20th, has repeatedly stressed that he will transfer the management of his businesses to his children, but the sheer size of his business empire makes it difficult for critics not to paint his imminent presidency as one where money and politics would likely get too cozy with each other.Sharing the same avenue with Dubai's world famous sail-shaped luxury hotel Burj Al-Arab is Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, Trump's first and latest real estate venture in the Middle East. The high-end sports club, scheduled to open this February, is equipped with a 7,205-yard, par 71, 18-hole Championship-standard course and comes with project Akoya, a community made up of 2,600 houses and 7,000 apartments. The whole deal was undertaken by Dubai's second largest developer DAMAC, a publicly traded company.==NIALL MCLOUGHLIN SVP for Communications and Marketing, DAMAC==The fact that he's won the election has increased the interests in this development, and as I stated the brand has become stronger because of it, and we're very very pleased with that.The man who founded DAMAC is Hussain Sajwani, the fifth wealthiest man in the United Arab Emirates. He and Trump met about 10 years ago and soon realized they shared similar views when it comes to the real-estate business. Formal collaboration between the two started in 2013 with Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, and according to statistics released by the US Federal Election Commission, Trump has received US$1 million to US$5 million from DAMAC for the project.==SCOTT AMEY General Counsel at the Project on Government Oversight==Well, the Trump brand is a huge name not only here in the United States but in the world and so he has got numerous business arrangements with companies set up that run hotels, golf courses. He licenses his name to place on other business operations and he also sells products so all these are creating a very large entanglement as he now been voted as the President of the United States in determining the different and the ethical issues, concerning him as the President of the United States and serving in a public service role and what's going to happen with the businesses he runs and owns.DAMAC stock traded at near a yearlong low of 55 cents per share after the election last year, in part due to the company announcing an 11.7 percent fall in third-quarter profits as Dubai's housing market slowed. Yet as the company began handing over properties at Akoya, the stock then rebounded, reaching 69 cents just before New Year's Eve.However, land procurement for the Akoya project as well as services to the property, including electricity, water and roads, all came at the discretion of the UAE government, which raises concerns about the so-called emoluments clause of the US constitution, which bars public officials from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments and companies controlled by them without the consent of Congress. In light of increasing skepticism over his commitment to keep his public service role and his business apart, Trump recently turned down a new DAMAC deal that is worth US$2 billion. Yet it remains a haunting question whether the 45th President of the United States has both the will and ability to disentangle himself from his sprawling business empire.TRANSLATED BY：JEFF CHANG川普國際高爾夫俱樂部，和國際知名的六星級帆船酒店座落在同一條大馬路，一旁的購物中心還有專屬的人工滑雪道。這個將在二月份正式開幕的高檔運動中心，是川普集團在中東地區的第一個地產開發案，包含了標準桿71桿的7205碼球場，以及一座大型的住宅開發計畫Akoya，2600棟別墅以及七千間公寓，全都由杜拜的第二大地產開發商、股票上市公司達瑪克集團負責。==杜拜達瑪克集團行銷公關資深副總 麥克勞林==事實是自從他(川普)勝選之後各界對這開發案的興趣也隨之升高品牌變得更強大為此我們非常非常的高興達瑪克集團的創辦人胡笙沙吉瓦尼，是阿联酋排名第五的富豪，約莫在十年前結識川普，倆人因地產理念相投一拍即合，雙方從2013年開始就高爾夫球場開發案接觸，從美國聯邦選舉委員會的資料上看，川普從這個掛名的建案已經獲得了一百萬到五百萬美元的酬勞。==政府監督計畫組織顧問 阿米==川普這個品牌不光是在美國在全世界都很響亮他和許多企業在飯店高爾夫球場都有商業合作他販售他的名字給人家做生意同時也販售產品在他當選美國總統之後這就產生了極大的(利益)衝突在做判斷與道德議題方面從他做美國總統來看服務大眾的角色和他經營的生意該如何區分達瑪克地產開發集團的股票在去年11月，受到房市低迷不振，第三季獲利下滑11.7%的利空打擊，每股面額跌到了55分美元的超低價位，但打從Akoya住宅計畫案開始銷售以來，股價也開始反彈，新年初夕就來到了每股69美分。Akoya開發計畫從土地的取得，到水電馬路的架設，無一不是從阿聯酋政府獲得特殊待遇，而這就和美國憲法中的報酬條款相抵觸，按規定美國官員不得收受外國政府的金錢和禮物，也不得參與和外國政府有經濟往來的公司的利潤分成。美聯社這篇川普杜拜高爾夫球場的獨家報導一月三號曝光的第九天，川普在就職前最重要的國際記者會上宣稱，為了避嫌他回絕了與達瑪克集團一項價值二十億美元的交易。記者 王蕙文 報導