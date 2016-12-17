















Many places in Taiwan are fighting to reserve old trees. Old trees have many stories associate with local residents' life and witnessed local development. Kaohsiung City Government recently made a video documentary on old trees, in hope to gather more local residents participate in the film making for old trees and local history.At the park in Cijing Zhongzhou, there are several hundred-year old trees being protected. They are mangroves. These trees have aerating roots and grow on land.==RESIDENT Cijing==The place used to have dirt. Long time ago here is a deep hole, someone transported dirt and filled up the hole.Years ago here was a forest of mangroves in the ocean, due to land development, now the forest is far from the water for nearly a hundred meters. These trees now grow next to residential houses and have witnessed Cijing's hundred-year history.==RESIDENT Cijing==Long ago there was a ditch here, water filled up and then flowed into the ocean. It was my childhood memory.==RESIDENT Cijing==Sometimes sea water came up to here if is a full tide. Houses over there were made from cedar.Kaohsiung City Agricultural Bureau made a video documentary on the hundred-year old trees from seven places in the city. Jiaxing Elementary School in Gangshan District has been protecting an 121 year-old rain tree, the school changed its sports field into a U shape.==YEH KUN-SUNG Kaohsiung City Gov. Agricultural Bureau Section Chief==Old trees in places associate with stories and relate with residents' life. Therefore we are presenting those old trees via video images and making local residents feel the value of those trees in their life.The city government is to produce a series of documentaries with more stories on old trees. The government is calling local residents to participate in the film making.TRANSLATED BY：ANTHONY LIN許多地方都在爭取保留老樹，但老樹見證的歷史和故事，也需要被保留，高雄市政府首創幫老樹拍短片，號召各地方一起來為老樹做記錄。旗津中洲的小公園，多棵百年老樹被圈起來保護，這種樹是長在陸地上的紅樹林。==旗津居民==它本來就有土了這裡以前很深都是人家載土來填的原來過去這裡整片都是泡在海裡的紅樹林，因為陸地淤積以及開發，離海邊已經有將近一百公尺，現在長在民宅旁，見證旗津百年歷史。==旗津居民==（以前）那裡有一條水溝往海邊去水流滿起來會漲起來我兒時的記憶是這樣==旗津居民==有海水會從這裡上來如果滿潮的話這裡也會有水那邊房子是杉木 泡杉木的高雄市農業局特別把這裡，以及全市另外7個地方的百年老樹，拍成紀錄短片，像岡山嘉興國小，就為了保存121歲的雨豆樹，把操場切掉，改成U字型。==高雄市政府農業局科長 葉坤松==老樹在地方上都是有一些故事性跟我們民眾生活是相當連結的所以說我們藉由這樣子影像的呈現讓這些居民能夠體會這些老樹對他們生活上的價值市府強調8棵老樹的記錄只是第一波，未來希望找出更多老樹的故事，而這個行動也希望帶動地方民眾，一起來記錄。記者 王介村 孟昭權 高雄報導