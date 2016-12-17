FERRIES IN PRICE WAR AT SUN MOON LAKE|日月潭船票價格混亂 網購價差達數倍公視 (2017-01-15 00:00)
The price for a ferry ticket at Sun Moon Lake is NT$300. However, the ticket price online is as low as NT$50. Ferry operators explained that the price discount is for tour groups and local residents. Most ferry operators keep the price at NT$300, but those who purchased the tickets at a lower price online said, the service quality was the same.
At the Sun Moon Lake, Chinese tourists especially enjoy the beautiful scenery.
==CHINESE TOURIST==
They were kind, they introduced the lake area in details. The scenery here is indeed beautiful.
Someone made a post on the internet promoting the ferry tickets are for sale at NT$50 each. In fact at the Lake, ferry ticket prices range from NT$120 to NT$300. Some tourists were not pleased after buying tickets at higher prices. A ferry operator revealed, they are not able to compete with some sneaky operators, but the set price per ferry ticket is NT$300; also the price varies based on group, individual or package tours.
==FERRY OPERATOR==
It's not a price-cutting competition; you should ask whether they are Nantou County residents? or local residents? For the local ferry operator, they certainly can offer NT$100 discounted ticket.
Some people bought ferry tickets at 1/3 of set price. They said the special tickets came with internet promotions, cross-business binding is not a bad idea for economic growth.
==TOURIST==
(Approximately how much can you get for a ticket?) Buying from the internet is cheaper. People are going to hit you. Oh, I'm scared. Too obvious. (Do you feel any difference on service quality?) I think it's fine.
After Nantou County Government received complaints, they are to investigate during Lunar New Year holiday, avoid possible chaos.
==WANG YUAN-CHUNG Nantou County Tourism Bureau Director==
If ferry operator do not follow the price registered for operation, the fine amount could be NT$6,000 to NT$60,000.
The number of tourists is obviously decreasing for the popular tourism spot Sun Moon Lake. Ferry operators re-emphasize that there is no price-cutting on ferry tickets. Those ferry operators do not wait for the government to act, they are binding resources for better business opportunities.
TRANSLATED BY：ANTHONY LIN
日月潭遊湖一趟要多少錢？網路上出現船票價格混亂的抱怨。有民眾在網購價格，和實際售票窗口差好幾倍，有的現場賣300元，網購卻只要50元。船家解釋，那是針對團體及在地人不同的售票價格，大部份船家都還是維持300元的票價，而買到網路價的遊客實際體驗後，服務品質並沒有打折。
日月潭陽光溫暖，來自大陸自由行的遊客，很享受這美麗的湖光山色。
==陸客==
挺貼心的 會給我們介紹一下
介紹滿清楚的
然後風景確實太美了
不過卻有民眾PO網，網購船票只要50元，人到了日月潭，價格從120、250到300元都有，價格相當混亂，也讓買貴的人不開心，遊艇業者指出，不肖業者私下削價競爭難防，票價還是統一三百元，民眾抱怨同船不同價，主要是團體、個人或是包套行程差別。
==業者==
不是削價競爭 你要問說
是南投縣人 還是本地人
本地人人家(船家)
人家有的去做生意 當然是
一百元的保險票(優待)是當然的啊
不過確實有民眾，透過網路買到售票窗口三分之一價格，但他們認為，船票搭配網路活動有優惠，異業結合，帶動商機。
==遊客==
（大概可以買到多少）
網路上訂比較便宜啊
（你講了會被打吧 太明顯了）
（你覺得這樣服務品質有差嗎）
覺得都還好吧
南投縣政府接獲投訴後表示，春節期間將會安排稽查，遏止亂象。
==南投縣觀光處長 王源鍾==
那如果業者沒有依照
他自己所呈報的票價來營運的話
那可以處罰六千以上到六萬
陸客不來的日月潭，觀光人潮明顯減少，遊艇業者再三強調沒有削價競爭問題，但對於如何整合資源，讓大家都有錢賺，業者不等政府想出對策，已經先攜手合作創造商機。
記者 黃千容 彭煥群 南投報導
