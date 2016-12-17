















The price for a ferry ticket at Sun Moon Lake is NT$300. However, the ticket price online is as low as NT$50. Ferry operators explained that the price discount is for tour groups and local residents. Most ferry operators keep the price at NT$300, but those who purchased the tickets at a lower price online said, the service quality was the same.At the Sun Moon Lake, Chinese tourists especially enjoy the beautiful scenery.==CHINESE TOURIST==They were kind, they introduced the lake area in details. The scenery here is indeed beautiful.Someone made a post on the internet promoting the ferry tickets are for sale at NT$50 each. In fact at the Lake, ferry ticket prices range from NT$120 to NT$300. Some tourists were not pleased after buying tickets at higher prices. A ferry operator revealed, they are not able to compete with some sneaky operators, but the set price per ferry ticket is NT$300; also the price varies based on group, individual or package tours.==FERRY OPERATOR==It's not a price-cutting competition; you should ask whether they are Nantou County residents? or local residents? For the local ferry operator, they certainly can offer NT$100 discounted ticket.Some people bought ferry tickets at 1/3 of set price. They said the special tickets came with internet promotions, cross-business binding is not a bad idea for economic growth.==TOURIST==(Approximately how much can you get for a ticket?) Buying from the internet is cheaper. People are going to hit you. Oh, I'm scared. Too obvious. (Do you feel any difference on service quality?) I think it's fine.After Nantou County Government received complaints, they are to investigate during Lunar New Year holiday, avoid possible chaos.==WANG YUAN-CHUNG Nantou County Tourism Bureau Director==If ferry operator do not follow the price registered for operation, the fine amount could be NT$6,000 to NT$60,000.The number of tourists is obviously decreasing for the popular tourism spot Sun Moon Lake. Ferry operators re-emphasize that there is no price-cutting on ferry tickets. Those ferry operators do not wait for the government to act, they are binding resources for better business opportunities.TRANSLATED BY：ANTHONY LIN日月潭遊湖一趟要多少錢？網路上出現船票價格混亂的抱怨。有民眾在網購價格，和實際售票窗口差好幾倍，有的現場賣300元，網購卻只要50元。船家解釋，那是針對團體及在地人不同的售票價格，大部份船家都還是維持300元的票價，而買到網路價的遊客實際體驗後，服務品質並沒有打折。日月潭陽光溫暖，來自大陸自由行的遊客，很享受這美麗的湖光山色。==陸客==挺貼心的 會給我們介紹一下介紹滿清楚的然後風景確實太美了不過卻有民眾PO網，網購船票只要50元，人到了日月潭，價格從120、250到300元都有，價格相當混亂，也讓買貴的人不開心，遊艇業者指出，不肖業者私下削價競爭難防，票價還是統一三百元，民眾抱怨同船不同價，主要是團體、個人或是包套行程差別。==業者==不是削價競爭 你要問說是南投縣人 還是本地人本地人人家(船家)人家有的去做生意 當然是一百元的保險票(優待)是當然的啊不過確實有民眾，透過網路買到售票窗口三分之一價格，但他們認為，船票搭配網路活動有優惠，異業結合，帶動商機。==遊客==（大概可以買到多少）網路上訂比較便宜啊（你講了會被打吧 太明顯了）（你覺得這樣服務品質有差嗎）覺得都還好吧南投縣政府接獲投訴後表示，春節期間將會安排稽查，遏止亂象。==南投縣觀光處長 王源鍾==那如果業者沒有依照他自己所呈報的票價來營運的話那可以處罰六千以上到六萬陸客不來的日月潭，觀光人潮明顯減少，遊艇業者再三強調沒有削價競爭問題，但對於如何整合資源，讓大家都有錢賺，業者不等政府想出對策，已經先攜手合作創造商機。記者 黃千容 彭煥群 南投報導