















The government has imposed stiff financial penalties on Uber and the ride-sharing company is now facing up to NT$45.1 million in fines. Transportation Minister Ho Chen tan said that Uber Taiwan had sent a letter to the ministry two weeks ago, presenting the possibility of cooperating with local taxi companies and saying it was willing to consider different suggestions for its operations.The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has imposed heavy penalties on illegal passengers carrying since the amendments to the Highway Act, the so-called "Uber clause," came into effect. Two weeks ago, Uber wrote to the MOTC, hoping to work with taxi firms after a long deadlock among Uber, its drivers and the ministry.==HO CHEN TAN Minister of Transportation and Communications==We welcome Uber to talk about further approaches that help it become legalized in Taiwan. In fact, about two weeks ago, Uber wrote to deliver its willingness to talk. I replied to it with our response a few days ago.The MOTC is willing to discuss with Uber since it offers an olive branch, the minister said. However, the ministry hopes Uber can make adjustments and apply for legal permit based on the regulations in Taiwan.==HU TI-CHI highway policy section ==Uber said it will co-operate with taxi firms, and they are willing to provide services in rural areas.According to Crown Taxi, Uber has talked about cooperation with it but gave no further details afterwards. Taiwan Taxi welcomes cooperation with Uber on the premise that it complies with the law.==LAI CHENG-HSIANG Vice President, Taiwan Taxi==Taiwan Taxi always welcomes legal firms to work together setting up a sound environment for taxi business.Regarding taxi-hailing service via Internet as a mode of sharing economy, Uber says this is also an Internet platform for matching up drivers and passengers. According to taxi regulations, drivers can only work for one firm. Working for another firm at the same time will be in breach of the regulations and it won't be sharing economy in a sense. Discussions of how to cooperate with taxi firms are still underway, Uber says, stressing the annexation by local taxi firms in China won't happen again in Taiwan.TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG被稱為Uber條款的公路法修正案上路後，交通部針對Uber違法載客祭出重罰。就在Uber公司、駕駛與交通部，三方長期對峙，沒有對話空間的情況下，現在傳出，2週前，交通部接到Uber來函表示，願意和計程車來合作。==交通部長 賀陳旦==我們也非常歡迎跟Uber來談進一步的一些他們可以在台灣落實的做法實際上在應該講起來 不好意思差不多有兩個禮拜以前他們有一封信來在我看來 也傳達了不少善意那我自己也在前幾天把我們要答覆他的函也發出去賀陳旦表示，面對Uber主動表達善意，交通部願意和Uber一起討論，交通部仍希望Uber依照台灣法令，有所調整，依法納管。==交通部路政司簡正 胡迪琪==(Uber)它會跟計程車合作另外它(來函)也有提到它願意去偏鄉服務而針對Uber有意和計程車合作，皇冠大車隊私下表示，有跟Uber談過，但對方卻不了了之。台灣大車隊則說，歡迎合作，但前提必須要合法。==台灣大車隊協理 賴正祥==台灣大車隊一向歡迎合法的業者一起來共同來健全計程車的經營環境Uber認為網路叫車，是一種共享經濟模式，也是媒合駕駛與乘客的網路資訊平台。如果申請車行，依照計程車客運業規定，駕駛只能在單一車行服務，媒合他行的計程車，不只違法，也失去共享經濟的意義。所以要用什麼方式和計程車行合作，Uber表示都還在討論，但也強調，不會如中國經營模式，最後被在地的計程車行併購。記者 李志華 陳昌維 台北報導