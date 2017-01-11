















The disputes between the airline's management and its employees continues after TransAsia Airways abruptly announced it's closure last November. On Tuesday, TranAsia Chairman Vincent Lin said at a press conference, promised to fight for an additional NT$90,000 year end bonus for every dismissed employee as compensation at the company's next shareholders' meeting. The TransAsia Airways Union is unhappy with the announcement, saying that this amount of payment for employees had already been agreed during the negotiations last week therefore this is not a additional offer nor any sort of a "kind gesture" from the management as Lin claimed.About 50 members of the union entered the ministry through the rear entrance. They sprayed paint, posted slogans and occupied the first floor of the ministry.==JIN SHIH-PING Sec. Chief, Dept. of Employment Relations==The Ministry of Labor has been mediating the dispute.Can everyone just calm down? Please calm down.TransAsia Airways Chair Vincent Lin intends to allocate additional severance pay of NT$ 90,000 to employees to solve the dispute. However, according to the union, nearly NT$ 80,000 of the sum is what employees deserve, which is regulated by the Protection for Mass Redundancy of Employees Act. The union criticizes the management for lacking of sincerity. Union members even protested outside the Ministry of Labor in the morning and had scuffles with the police.==MR. CHENG police officer==It got hooked on someone's jeans and the nail was ripped.==CHENG YA-LING Adviser, TransAsia Airways Union==Now we have given way. 1.5 monthly salaries along with NT$100,000 will be able to solve the dispute. I don't know what the Ministry of Labor's stance is.In response to the violent conflict, Chair Vincent Lin hoped to meet the requirements of the union by allocating additional salary of 60 days and a year-end bonus of NT$ 10,000, if the proposed deal gets approved by the board of directors on the 11th.==VINCENT LIN Chair, TransAsia Airways==We have put money totaling NT$ 745 million in the account, because we put another NT$ 145 million in it, hoping to give more (year-end bonus), which is not regulated by the Labor Standards Act.The Ministry of Labor issued a statement denouncing the union's irrational behavior as being like spraying paint when struggling for rights. Based on the Protection for Mass Redundancy of Employees Act, the ministry also asked TransAsia to pay the salaries extending until Jan. 22. It hopes the two sides can reach a consensus and solve the dispute by a peaceful and rational way on the 6th meeting on Jan.11.TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG約五十名復興航空工會成員從勞動部後門進入，噴漆、貼標語，佔領一樓大廳。==勞動部勞動關係司爭議科科長 金士平 vs 復興航空工會成員==勞動部都一直有在幫大家協調大家冷靜一下好不好冷靜一下好不好抗議復興航空董事長林明昇，打算加發9萬元資遣費，解決勞資糾紛。工會認為，其中的近8萬元，本來就是復興依照大量解雇勞工保護法，應給的薪資，跟額外加發無關，工會批評資方沒有誠意。工會成員上午還到勞動部抗議，一度還跟警方發生衝突。==鄭姓員警==應該是牛仔褲勾到(指甲)翻開來==復興航空工會顧問 鄭雅菱==我們已經退讓到只要給我們1.5個月加上10萬塊就可以解決這個問題了我不曉得勞動部這邊的態度是什麼面對工會激烈抗爭，董事長林明昇仍表示，等明天董事會通過後，將要加發每個人60天的薪資，與一萬塊的年終獎金，希望可以滿足工會訴求。==復興航空董事長 林明昇==所以總共我們放進帳戶裡面有7.45億左右的金額我們再1.45億進去是希望能夠在勞基法的上面再多給(年終獎金)面對工會噴漆激烈行為，勞動部也發聲明譴責，表示工會在爭取權益的時候不應該用不理性的方式抗爭。另外依照大量解雇法，勞動部已發函要求復興，要發放薪資到1月22號為止。並呼籲雙方用和平理性的方式，希望可以在星期三第6次協商會議中，達到共識，讓爭議圓滿解決。記者 綜合報導