YUNLIN CONSIDERS TO REDUCE GARBAGE COLLECTING DAYS|一例一休影響人力 部分鄉鎮兩天不收垃圾公視 (2017-01-04 00:00)
Among the ramifications of the 1 fixed day and 1 flexible day off policy, public cleaning services are expected to be cut as workers are forced to limit their weekly working hours. In Yunlin, where garbage used to be collected 6 days per week, several townships are mulling over reducing days of service to just 5. In Taipei and New Taipei city, current service levels are likely to be maintained, but to make that happen, current caps on maximum overtime payment must be raised first.
After the implementation of the "one fixed day off and one flexible rest day" policy, personnel scheduling has become a huge problem for city and county governmental cleaning teams, making an impact on the waste disposal service. Four townships in the Yunlin County has decided to stop collecting waste for an additional day every week after the Chinese New Year.
==CHANG CHIAO-WEI, Yunlin County EPB Vice Director General==
Because of the "one fixed day off and one flexible rest day" policy, we have already adjusted the days of waste collection to five days a week in four townships. We will collect data of the 20 townships in Yunlin and make an evaluation. In the future, most townships will not provide waste disposal service on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Both the Taipei City government and the New Taipei City government said that they will not consider cutting the days of waste collection for the time being. However, it is estimated that the overtime pay for Taipei City and New Taipei City waste collectors will increase to NT$85 million, and NT$300 million respectively.
==SUN CHUNG-WEI, New Taipei City EPB spokesperson==
It is estimated that the New Taipei City Environmental Protection Bureau will need an additional NT$300 million to cover the overtime pay. We will try our best to limit such costs.
Sun said that in New Taipei City, waste disposal service is provided five days a week. Moreover, after the implementing per bag trash collection fee system, the amount of trash has decreased to 50 percent. Both Taipei City and New Taipei City cleaning teams face the problem of insufficient personnel. The new policy will even make them more difficult to arrange shifts, resulting in doubled overtime pay. Therefore, municipal EPAs called on the Executive Yuan to raise the limit on total overtime pay set for their cleaning squads.
TRANSLATED BY：ARIEL HSIEH
一例一休實施之後，許多縣市清潔隊的人力調配，成了大問題，垃圾清運也將受到影響。雲林縣的虎尾，東勢、台西、崙背等四鄉鎮，原本周日不收垃圾，現在計畫在過年後，新增週三也不收垃圾。
==雲林縣環保局副局長 張喬維==
配合這次的一例一休
目前已經有四鄉鎮
已經把它調整為
一個禮拜要收五天
未來我們會綜整
20個鄉鎮市的一個資料
我們會預計大部分
可能會是禮拜天跟禮拜三
是不收垃圾的
台北市和新北市都暫時不考慮調整收運垃圾的天數，但估算，新制上路後，台北市清潔隊的加班費估計要8千5百萬，新北市更高達3億元。
==新北市環保局發言人 孫忠偉==
以最上限的金額來估算的話
大概以我們環保局而言
會增加三億左右
但是我們當然還會持續
來做一些努力就是說
到時候來看實際的支出
盡量不要支出太多
孫忠偉表示，新北市原本就周收五天，在垃圾費隨袋徵收之後，垃圾量已大幅減少五成左右。不過雙北市目前都面臨清潔隊員額不足的窘境，以台北市有5300多個編制員額，目前僅有4800人，新北市有5300名隊員，目前要再招聘250名垃圾車駕駛，面臨新制上路，排班調度困難，再遇上假休不完，加班費將倍增，他們呼籲行政院，應該放寬加班費上限。
記者 綜合報導
關鍵字：
上一則：大膽竊賊偷嘉義縣政府液晶電視螢幕
其他社會新聞更多社會新聞
編輯首推
摘星工廠
愛情物語女孩必讀
我是馬克
蔡康永
熱門推薦
- 時尚保養
- 家電商品
- 精選分類
- 人氣商品
- 熱賣商品
攜車架 mazda．攜車架 SBC．輕便型 攜車架．鋁合金 攜車架．活動式 攜車架．通用型 攜車架．車內伸縮式攜車架．攜車架 CRV3．都樂 攜車架．車內攜車架．攜車架．SOLAR 攜車架．Travel Life 攜車架．RAV4 專用 攜車架．RAV4 攜車架．鋁槽式攜車架．車內 伸縮式 攜車架．休旅車 攜車架
台中市成立毒品查緝中心今天揭牌【中廣新聞網】
男被包養想販毒大賺一筆 錢沒賺到被警逮【台灣好新聞報】
中國新娘撞上違停小貨車倒地 遭後方轎車拖行身亡【台灣好新聞報】
朱立倫赴美 拜會美國姊妹市洛杉磯郡【台灣好新聞報】
發燒雜誌更多
康健雜誌
吃辣能減重？９大「秘辛」一次破解！
為什麼有人無法吃辣，有人卻無辣不歡？吃辣可以訓練嗎？吃辣能不能減重？吃辣會不會傷胃？...《詳全文》