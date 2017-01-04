















Among the ramifications of the 1 fixed day and 1 flexible day off policy, public cleaning services are expected to be cut as workers are forced to limit their weekly working hours. In Yunlin, where garbage used to be collected 6 days per week, several townships are mulling over reducing days of service to just 5. In Taipei and New Taipei city, current service levels are likely to be maintained, but to make that happen, current caps on maximum overtime payment must be raised first.After the implementation of the "one fixed day off and one flexible rest day" policy, personnel scheduling has become a huge problem for city and county governmental cleaning teams, making an impact on the waste disposal service. Four townships in the Yunlin County has decided to stop collecting waste for an additional day every week after the Chinese New Year.==CHANG CHIAO-WEI, Yunlin County EPB Vice Director General==Because of the "one fixed day off and one flexible rest day" policy, we have already adjusted the days of waste collection to five days a week in four townships. We will collect data of the 20 townships in Yunlin and make an evaluation. In the future, most townships will not provide waste disposal service on Wednesdays and Sundays.Both the Taipei City government and the New Taipei City government said that they will not consider cutting the days of waste collection for the time being. However, it is estimated that the overtime pay for Taipei City and New Taipei City waste collectors will increase to NT$85 million, and NT$300 million respectively.==SUN CHUNG-WEI, New Taipei City EPB spokesperson==It is estimated that the New Taipei City Environmental Protection Bureau will need an additional NT$300 million to cover the overtime pay. We will try our best to limit such costs.Sun said that in New Taipei City, waste disposal service is provided five days a week. Moreover, after the implementing per bag trash collection fee system, the amount of trash has decreased to 50 percent. Both Taipei City and New Taipei City cleaning teams face the problem of insufficient personnel. The new policy will even make them more difficult to arrange shifts, resulting in doubled overtime pay. Therefore, municipal EPAs called on the Executive Yuan to raise the limit on total overtime pay set for their cleaning squads.TRANSLATED BY：ARIEL HSIEH一例一休實施之後，許多縣市清潔隊的人力調配，成了大問題，垃圾清運也將受到影響。雲林縣的虎尾，東勢、台西、崙背等四鄉鎮，原本周日不收垃圾，現在計畫在過年後，新增週三也不收垃圾。==雲林縣環保局副局長 張喬維==配合這次的一例一休目前已經有四鄉鎮已經把它調整為一個禮拜要收五天未來我們會綜整20個鄉鎮市的一個資料我們會預計大部分可能會是禮拜天跟禮拜三是不收垃圾的台北市和新北市都暫時不考慮調整收運垃圾的天數，但估算，新制上路後，台北市清潔隊的加班費估計要8千5百萬，新北市更高達3億元。==新北市環保局發言人 孫忠偉==以最上限的金額來估算的話大概以我們環保局而言會增加三億左右但是我們當然還會持續來做一些努力就是說到時候來看實際的支出盡量不要支出太多孫忠偉表示，新北市原本就周收五天，在垃圾費隨袋徵收之後，垃圾量已大幅減少五成左右。不過雙北市目前都面臨清潔隊員額不足的窘境，以台北市有5300多個編制員額，目前僅有4800人，新北市有5300名隊員，目前要再招聘250名垃圾車駕駛，面臨新制上路，排班調度困難，再遇上假休不完，加班費將倍增，他們呼籲行政院，應該放寬加班費上限。記者 綜合報導