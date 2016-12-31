文章來源：中國國際象棋協會 作者：李開敏

亞洲棋聯

Dear friends，

Year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is approaching。 At this turn of the year， I extend my best wishes to our chess friends in China on behalf of Asian Chess Federation。

2016 is a glory year for Chinese Chess Association。 Chinese woman team outstandingly won the Olympiad gold medal after 12 years and also won the Asian Nations Cup。 Congratulations on your excellent performances in 2016 and wish you have more victories in 2017。

I wish all my dear Chinese friends Happy New Year and good luck！

Truly yours，

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifah Al Nahyan

President

Asian Chess Federation

（譯文）

親愛的朋友們：

2016年即將結束，2017年馬上到來了。在這辭舊迎新之際，我謹代表亞洲國際象棋聯合會，向所有中國的國際象棋朋友們致以最美好的祝願。

2016年是中國國際象棋協會的榮耀之年。繼12年後，中國國際象棋女隊再次獲得世界國際象棋奧林匹克賽冠軍。此外，中國女隊在亞洲最高水平的團體錦標賽上奪得金牌。在此我祝賀你們在2016年傑出的成績，並祝願你們在2017年獲得更多的成就。

祝願我所有的中國朋友新年快樂，萬事如意！

沙赫·蘇爾丹·賓·哈里法·阿爾·納哈揚

亞洲國際象棋聯合會主席