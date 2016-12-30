















The Air Quality Index, recently introduced by the Environmental Protection Administration, has come under harsh criticism from environmental groups for being a step backward. The previously used Pollutant Standard Index issues a red alert when PM10 concentration exceeds 150 micrograms. Under the new system, red alerts are issued only above 255 micrograms. The EPA stresses that the different color-coding system does not reflect a lowering of standards.PM10 particles do not penetrate into the alveoli of the human lung like the smaller PM2.5 particle. However, they are still considered a Group 1 carcinogen. The environmental group Air Clean Taiwan says that the old Pollution Standard Index, or PSI, issues a red alert when PM10 concentration exceeds 150 micrograms. But under the new Air Quality Index or AQI, the same concentration results only in an orange alert. The group accused the Environmental Protection Administration of lowering pollution standards and endangering public health.==PROTESTERS==New PM10 standards are a lie. A tragedy for public health.==YANG TSE-MIN, CEO, Air Clean Taiwan==If people with asthma die because they trust EPA alerts and go out to exercise, I'm going to sue the people who designed the new system.The EPA said that the AQI system is based on standards used in the US. Sensitive groups will be alerted to take caution when PM10 levels exceed 126 micrograms, lower than in the old system.==HSIEH PING-HUI, Deputy Dir., Dept. of Air Quality Protection, EPA==We set the AQI color alerts based on US air quality standards. We did not lower these standards.The EPA stresses that the adjustment to the color alerts is not a loosening of standards. It also says that new regulatory measures must be implemented along with the new system, measures that will be determined after public hearings. But environmental groups say that the EPA should adopt a stricter system like the one used in the UK, instead of taking the PM10 threat as lightly as it does now.TRANSLATED BY：JOHN CHEN顆粒較大的懸浮微粒PM10，雖然不像PM2.5會直接進入人體肺泡，但仍會危害人體健康，被視為一級致癌物，不過台灣健康空氣行動聯盟指出，在過去舊的PSI指標，PM10濃度只要超過150微克就會出現紅色警示，但新的AQI卻只到達橘色、不到紅色，環保署根本是放寬PM10的分級標準，罔顧民眾健康。==抗議民眾==PM10分級被"河蟹"(粉飾太平)國民健康真可悲==台灣健康空氣行動聯盟執行長 楊澤民==一些比較有氣喘毛病的那因為相信環保署的這樣的一個警示圖而去運動而致死的時候我說我會可能會很努力來控告設定這些的人但環保署表示，AQI指標參考美國標準制定，只要PM10超過126微克就開始提醒敏感族群注意，其實是比過去更早發出預警。==環保署空保處副處長 謝炳輝==我想我們是參考美國跟我們的空氣品質標準來訂AQI的級距那這個並沒有特別去放寬環保署強調只是顏色的調整，並不是放寬分級標準，並表示指標要搭配相關的管制措施，而管制措施還要再舉辦公聽會廣徵各界意見，不過環保團體認為，環保署應該仿照英國，採取更嚴格的分級，而不是像現在輕忽PM10的危害。記者 林靜梅 陳立峰 台北報導