In its continued efforts to curb Uber's expansion in Taiwan, the Transportation Ministry has teamed up with the taxi industry to create a new diversified taxi framework, which was implemented in Kaohsiung yesterday.



These new diversified taxis charge flexible rates and can adjust their rates upward at any time. For example, during special holidays such as Valentine's Day, the rate can be higher than usual, unlike current taxis, which are tied to a standardized rate, except during the Lunar New Year. Taxis under this new framework can only be booked through apps in advance, however, there isn't a unified app for different providers. Kaohsiung city estimated there will be 460 cars joining the service during the first stage, however, it remains to be seen how well the system works.



