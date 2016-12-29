It appears that Rio's 2017 New Year's Eve will fall victim to Brazil's economic crisis, with a fireworks display reduced from 16 minutes to 12 minutes. As for bankrupt businesses in Rio and other states, the Brazilian government proposed an economic recovery plan to help them get back on their feet, but the plan requires local governments to adhere to austerity measures, a move that has ignited public anger.



Rio de Janeiro's famed New Year's Eve fireworks display will be reduced from 16 minutes to 12 minutes this year because of Brazil's economic recession. The celebration will cost more than US$3 million. Although the authorities have found last minute sponsorship, taxpayers still have to foot a bill of about US$1.5 million. An official added the event is expected to justify the expense with a financial return to the city about $US200 million. The city of Rio is nearly bankrupt in the aftermath of hosting the 2014 football World Cup and this year's Olympics. The economic depression has also affected the restoration of its landmark statue, Christ the Redeemer.



==CARDINAL ORANI JOAO TEMPESTA, Metropolitan Archbishop, Rio de Janeiro==

People from all over the world come to visit the Christ. All are invited to donate. And we're open to this gesture of solidarity not only being reserved for citizens of Rio but to all Brazilians and all who come to enjoy a beautiful moment here.



The annual cost of managing the site is about US$1.5 million. Businesses that used to donate money are suffering financial difficulties, so the management has initiated an international campaign to help restore the monument. Recently Brazilians have been battered by nearly 12 percent unemployment and an inflation rate of 7.8% on a yearly basis. Aiming to restore its economic health, Brazil's senate approved a 20-year government spending freeze on Dec. 13.



==FRANCISCO DE OLIVEIRA, public server==

The social part is bad because social spending will be cut. For civil servants, there won't be a salary increase. This is going to make things harder.



The spending ceiling policy is the centerpiece of Brazilian president Michel Temer's austerity reforms, which have prompted violent protests and were criticized as "a historic mistake." The Temer government has also proposed pension reform and an economic stimulus package that enables businesses and individuals to renegotiate debt and obtain new credit. In the wake of economic hardship and corruption scandals, the latest poll shows 63 percent of Brazilians want President Temer to resign. Only 10 percent think the government is doing a good job.



