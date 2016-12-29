A train derailed in India's northern Kanpur city on Wednesday, injuring 61 people, according to local police and rail officials. This marks the third significant accident in recent months that have raised concern about the safety of India aging rail network.



Fifteen carriages of an express train derailed near Kanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Television footage from the scene showed mangled and toppled carriages while two coaches had fallen off a bridge into a small canal. District Magistrate said every single passenger on board had been rescued. India's creaking railway system is the world's fourth largest. It runs 11,000 trains a day, including 7,000 passenger trains carrying more than 20 million people. However, it has a poor safety record, with thousands of people dying in accidents every year, including in derailments and collisions. This was at least the third such accident in recent weeks. On Nov. 20, at least 146 people died when a train derailed near the same city.



TRANSLATED BY：STELLA TU