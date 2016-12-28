















There was a serious fire last month on Dacheng Street in Taichung's Tanzi District. This is an old district and 19 houses burnt down in the fire, leaving over 80 people homeless. The victims are suspicious that the Taichung City Government Fire Bureau's water source was insufficient and that they dealt with the fire too slowly, resulting in so many properties burning down. They are also unhappy that over a month after the fire, the city government has only given a NT$20,000 assistance subsidy per person. The residents have formed a self help group, as the Lunar New Year is coming up and they have no homes to go to.This householder is looking at the remains of what was once a home.==TSENG HSIU-LIAN former resident==I'm homeless, I have no house of my own now, I'm staying with friends.This row of two story houses on Dacheng Street in Taichung's Tanzi District, was burnt to the ground last month. Only corrugated iron remains. The fire started in just one household, but the fire carried so that all 19 houses were burnt to the ground. There was one death. Householders think that the fire department was inefficient in dealing with the fire.==YANG SHENG-FA Tanzi victims self help group==Did you, the Taichung City Government Fire Bureau investigate your problems? No ! You didn't! After the fire you just get a slap on the wrist and carry on and no-one is taking responsibility.The self help group is suspicious as the fire trucks arrived quite quickly after the fire started but the fire hydrants only gave water for a little while before running out. Added to this, it took them time to sort out their problems while the fire continued to burn. Now the residents can only stay at friends houses. The city government has offered no help apart from a NT$20,000 subsidy so they have no assistance in planning re-building.==CHOU CHEN-HSING former resident==How is that enough? How is that enough to pay for rent and food and everything else?==LIU CHIN-FU Tanzi Toujia Borough Chief==Our temple and some friends have donated money for the victims to carry on temporarily.With the Lunar New Year almost here, the victims feel hopeless. The Taichung City Government said that after the disaster it obtained assistance from various sources and now has about NT$1.22 million. It said it will try to find social resources to help the former residents re-build their houses and also coordinate with banks to give interest free loans to help the victims over their loss.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR走進自己家的二樓，已經是一片平地，看見自己的家變成這樣，住戶的心實在很無奈==鄰長 曾秀蓮==無家可歸啦 現在都沒房子住現在都住在朋友家呀被火燒過的連棟建築不堪使用，二層樓都被夷為平地，只留下起火點的鐵皮屋；台中潭子大成街上個月底發生大火，原先只有一戶悶燒，不過後來火勢一發不可收拾，造成兩排19戶房屋燒毀，也造成1人死亡，住戶質疑救災不力。=潭子受災戶自救會長 楊勝發==你們(消防局)都有去檢討問題嗎通通都沒有火燒完了 拍拍屁股都沒事情了也都沒追究相關責任自救會質疑，起火後消防車很快就到，不過消防栓噴沒兩下就沒水了，加上調度失誤才會延燒，現在只能在親戚家依親，不過除了每人緊急救助的兩萬元之外，市府沒有提供其它協助，讓他們重建無期。==住戶 周振星==怎麼會夠呢 大家將心比心你說兩萬元 夠嗎一個月就耗掉了而且吃喝拉撒都要用這些錢怎麼夠呀==潭子頭家東里長 劉進福==向我們寺廟啦還有一些好朋友募款只能暫時 給我們受災戶(度難關)眼看年關將近，災民很無助，市府表示，災後開放各界捐助，目前善款達一百二十二萬，也會盡力協助尋找社會資源，幫助災民重建，同時也協調銀行，給予無息重建貸款，幫助災民渡過難關。記者 林健生 賴世杰 台中報導