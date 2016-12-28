















In other news, the caregiver shortage remains an issue for the long-term care 2.0 plan. Starting from next year, the Ministry of Health and Welfare will seek to increase the number of specialist caregivers from around 300 to 700, with their maximum monthly salary raised from around NT$30,000 to NT$51,000.The long-term care 2.0 plan is slated to launch within a week, and the number of care receivers is expanded to 750,000, including first-ever patients aged over 50 suffering from dementia. However, some social welfare institutions worry patients suffering from dementia are often ignored because the long-term care policy has been focusing on patients with disabilities in the past. Therefore, they hope there will be at least one caregiver who undertakes professional training in every long-term care management center, which is in charge of dispatching caregivers to the needed families.==TANG LI-YU Sec-Gen., Taiwan Alzheimer Disease Assn. ==A caregiver, when dealing with a disabled patient and a patient from dementia, will help the former one on the spot and come back to the latter one afterwards.The so-called "long-term care management center" is the platform in charge of coordinating the local governments and the long-term care institutions. The public can apply for the service and the center will dispatch caregivers to the patient's home and make an assessment. However, caregiver shortage and high turnover are severe in every county and city, with even one caregiver in some places taking care of up to 500 cases. To encourage more people to work as caregivers, the MHOW has changed the salary range from 3 grades to 7 grades, with a maximum monthly salary of NT$ 510,000.==TSAY SHWU-FENG Dir-Gen. Dept. Nursing and Health Care==If the caregiver is excellent in the performance, he or she can be promoted to a supervisor after two years. A supervisor is also in the 7 grades and can receive a monthly salary of NT$510,000 in the top grade.==LIN TZOU-YIEN Minister of Health and Welfare==We are to review the plan every three months. Now we have set up a consultation team. The review of the plan will be conducted every three months and revised accordingly.Minister of Health and Welfare Lin, Tzou-yien stressed whether the long-term care 2.0 plan is successful depends on the sufficient fund and manpower. In the future, the ministry is to actively hold job recruitment activities in campus like the one held in campus recruitment fairs, hoping to recruit sufficient manpower through multiple channels.TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG再過一週，長照2.0就要全面上路，服務對象擴大到75萬人，其中包括首度納入的50歲以上失智症患者，不過有社福團體擔心，過去長照政策都是以失能為主，而失智是看不見的身心障礙，很容易被忽視，因此希望負責媒合的各地方「長照管理中心」，至少要有一位、是受過失智專業訓練的照顧管理專員。==台灣失智症協會秘書長 湯麗玉==一個照管專員面對失能跟失智者的時候他第一個反應先幫忙失能者那失智者常會被擺在後面其實所謂「長照管理中心」，就是地方政府與照服機構的媒合平台，民眾若有長照需求，照管中心就會派照顧管理專員、到個案家裡做評估，不過目前各縣市專員人力缺很大，流動率也高，有些縣市平均每人負責高達500件，而為了增加民眾投入意願，衛福部已將照顧管理專員的薪資升等級距，從三級變七級，最高可領月薪5萬1千元。==衛福部照護司司長 蔡淑鳳==他做兩年後表現優異的話他可以成為照專督導那照專督導呢也是一樣是七級他最高一級可以到5萬1(千)的薪資==衛福部長 林奏延==我們會每三個月做一次檢討我們現在有成立了顧問團我們每三個月會做一次檢討做滾動式的修正衛福部長林奏延強調，長照2.0計畫能否成功，就是財源籌措和人力補齊，未來也將比照大學博覽會模式，主動走進校園徵才，希望多管齊下補足人力。記者 賴淑敏 蔣龍祥 台北報導