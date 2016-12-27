《方舟生存進化OL》國服全物品代碼註解北京新浪網 (2016-12-27 19:37)
《方舟生存進化OL》國服全物品代碼註解，首先按TAB 進入控制台。
--------------------------單人模式--------------------------
SetCheatPlayerTrue Enables Cheat Menu 開啟作弊選單
SetCheatPlayer False Disables Cheat Menu 關閉作弊選單
God Unkillable, except you can drown. 無敵
Fly Able to Fly 飛行模式
Walk Deactivates Flying 取消飛行模式
Teleport Teleports you in the direction you arefacing. 傳送至你當前看的點
Slomo <#> Changes server speed. Values are 1-5. 1 = Normal Speed 設定時間速度 <1-5> ，1=正常速度
PlayersOnly Freezes all Dinos at their current position. Alsofreezes crafting. 凍結所有恐龍行動，製作中的工作也會受影響
Ghost Noclip, walk through walls/objects. 穿牆模式
ForceTame Instantly tames a Dino. Can ride withoutsaddle. 強制馴化恐龍(看著要馴的恐龍打這指令)
AddExperience 1000 0 0 1 Gives yourself1000 XP 給自己經驗值 1000(可改其它值)
-AddExperience (value for first number) (toggleoption in relation to tribe) (Second toggle) (third toggle) so in total thereshould be 4 separate numbers.
GiveResources Gives you 50of all resources 給各種資源物件50份
InfiniteStats InfiniteHunger, Stamina, Ammo, etc.. 狀態/子彈不減 (飢餓、耐力、免裝彈....等)
DamageTarget Damages acreature you are looking at for a set amount 傷害當前所看的目標
DestroyAllEnemies Destroysall enemies. They respawn after a while. 殺死所有的恐龍，過一會會重生出來
GiveEngrams unlocks allcrafting recipes for your character -* Bugged - You can't craft theserecipes 開啟所有藍圖 (目前此功能有問題)
HurtMe Deals damage to yourself 傷害自己(自殺)例 hurtme 1000
ToggleGun Toggles visibility of current equipped item 當前裝備物品隱形 開/關
SetTimeOfDay Changes timeof day 設定時間 (後面要加時間 如 settimeofday 04:00)
SetPlayerPos 0 0 0 Allows you toteleport to coordinates. 傳送到座標( 如 setplayerpos 12,12,132)
SaveWorld Saves current worldstate 手動儲存
Quit Exits the current world. Use after saving for asafe shutdown. 離開遊戲
ExecSetSleeping True/False Puts character to sleep/wakes them up 設定玩家為睡眠(true)/醒來(false)
EnemyInvisible True/False Makes allcreatures ignore you even if you attack them 玩家隱身，恐龍就算被打也看不到
DestroyAll Destroys all Objects/Dinos of a classname 刪除所有物件及恐龍
Summon Summons a dino at your location. 召喚一隻恐龍到當前位置
GiveItemNum Gives you anitem. 給指定的物品 請參照下面的物品ID >>例1： giveitemnum 105 1 1 false 給儲存箱 1個
Stat FPS Shows your FPS and latency, usable byanyone. 顯示幀數
全物品ID
Item ID Item Description
1 Simple Pistol簡易手槍
2 Assault Rifle 突擊步槍
3 Rocket Launcher火箭發射器
4 Simple Bullet簡單子彈
5 Bow弓
6 Genade手榴彈
7 Wood木材
8 Stone石頭
9 Metal金屬
10 Hide獸皮
11 Chitin甲殼
12 Raw Meat生肉
13 Spoiled Meat變質肉
14 Cooked Meat熟肉
15 Water Jar水瓶
16 Water Jar (Full) 水瓶（滿）
17 Cloth Pants布褲
18 Cloth Shirt布襯衫
19 Cloth Hat布帽
20 Cloth Boots布靴
21 Cloth Gloves布手套
22 Hide pants皮褲
23 Hide Shirt皮襯衫
24 Hide Hat皮帽
25 Hide Boots皮靴
26 Hide Gloves皮手套
27 Chitin Leggings甲殼護腿
28 Chitin Chestpiece甲殼胸甲
29 Chitin Helmet甲殼頭盔
30 Chitin Boots甲殼靴
31 Chitin Gauntlets甲殼護手
32 Stone Arrow石箭
33 Stone Pick石鎬
34 Stone Hatchet石斧
35 Metal Pick鐵鎬
36 Metal Hatchet鐵斧
37 Torch火把
38 Paintbrush漆刷
39 Campfire篝火
40 Standing Torch立式火把
41 Hide Sleeping Bag睡袋
42 Remote Detonator遙控雷管
43 C4 Charge C4控制器
44 Blood Extraction Syringe采血器
45 Blood Pack血包
46 Improvised Explosive Device簡易爆炸裝置
47 Waterskin水袋
48 Waterskin(Full) 水袋（滿）
49 Berrybush Seeds漿果種子
50 Fertilizer肥料
51 Bingleberry Soup
52 Medical Brew醫療補酒
53 Energy Brew能量補酒
54 Dinosaur Feces恐龍糞便
55 Human Feces人類糞便
56 Stegosaurus Egg劍龍蛋
57 Spear長矛
58 Red Coloring紅色染料
59 Green Coloring綠色染料
60 Blue Coloring藍色染料
61 Yellow Coloring黃色染料
62 Purple Coloring紫色染料
63 Orange Coloring橙色染料
64 Black Coloring黑色染料
65 White Coloring白色染料
66 Brown Coloring褐色染料
67 Cyan Coloring青色染料
68 Purple Coloring紫色染料
69 Rex Saddle暴龍鞍
70 Tranq Arrow麻醉箭
71 Pistol Hat Skin
72 GPS全球定位系統
73 Flint燧石
74 Metal Ingot金屬錠
75 Thatch茅草
76 Fiber纖維
77 Charcoal木炭
78 Crystal水晶
79 Thatch Roof茅草屋頂
80 Thatch Door茅草屋的門
81 Thatch Foundation茅草地基
82 Thatch Wall茅草牆
83 Thatch Doorframe茅草屋的門框
84 Wooden Catwalk木製小道
85 Wooden Ceiling木製天花板
86 Wooden Hatchframe木製天窗門框
87 Wooden Door木門
88 Wooden Foundation木地基
89 Wooden Ladder木梯
90 Wooden Pillar木支柱
91 Wooden Ramp木坡道
92 Wooden Trapdoor木製天窗活動門
93 Wooden Wall木牆
94 Wooden Doorframe木製門框
95 Wooden WindowFrame木製窗框
96 Wooden Window木窗
97 Wooden Sign木製指示牌
98 Blueprint: Note藍圖：註釋
99 Citronal檸檬
100 Parasaur Saddle副櫛龍鞍
101 Raptor Saddle迅猛龍鞍
102 Stego Saddle劍龍鞍
103 Trike Saddle三角龍鞍
104 Pulmonoscorpius Saddle帝王蝎鞍
105 Storage Box小存儲箱
106 Large Storage Box大儲物箱
107 Mortar and Pestle研磨器皿
108 Sparkpowder火花粉
109 Gunpowder火藥
110 Stone Irrigation Pipe – Intake石灌溉管道入水管
111 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Straight石灌溉管道直管
112 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Inclined石灌溉管道斜切面管
113 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Intersection石灌溉管道十字管
114 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Vertical石灌溉管道垂直管
115 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Tap石灌溉管道出水龍頭
116 Amarberry Seed黃色漿果種子
117 Amarberry黃色漿果
118 Azulberry藍色漿果
119 Tintoberry紅色漿果
120 Mejoberry紫色漿果
121 Narcoberry黑色漿果
122 Stimberry白色漿果
123 Narcotic麻醉劑
124 Stimulant興奮劑
125 Refining Forge精鍊爐
126 Smithy工作台
127 Compost Bin堆肥箱
128 Cooking Pot烹調鍋
129 Simple Bed簡易床
130 Small Crop Plot小型種植地
131 Pteranodon Saddle無齒翼龍鞍
132 Longneck Rifle長管步槍
133 Citronal Seed檸檬種子
134 Specimen Implant
135 Bronto Saddle雷龍鞍
136 Wooden Fence Foundation木籬笆
137 Compass指南針
138 Scope Attachment瞄準鏡
139 Slingshot彈弓
140 Pike鐵矛
141 Radio無線電
142 Obsidian黑曜石
143 Dinosaur Gateway木製中型恐龍大門門框
144 Simple Rifle Ammo簡易步槍彈藥
145 Summon Broodmother召喚巨型蜘蛛-育母蜘蛛
146 Cementing Paste水泥
147 Dinosaur Gate木製中型恐龍大門
148 Artifact of the Hunter召喚物品
149 Artifact of the Pack召喚物品
150 Artifact of the Massive召喚物品
151 Artifact of the Devious召喚物品
152 Artifact of the Clever召喚物品
153 Artifact of the Skylord召喚物品
154 Artifact of the Devourer召喚物品
155 Artifact of the Queen召喚物品
156 Artifact of the Strong召喚物品
157 Artifact of the Flamekeeper召喚物品
158 Argentavis Talon阿根廷巨鷹的爪
159 Megalodon Tooth巨齒鯊的牙齒
160 Tyrannosaur Arm暴龍的爪
161 Sauropod Vertebra雷龍的脊椎
162 Oil石油
163 Silica Pearls珍珠
164 Gasoline汽油
165 Electronics電路板
166 Polymer聚合物
167 Metal Catwalk金屬小道
168 Metal Ceiling金屬天花板
169 Metal Hatchframe金屬天窗門框
170 Metal Door金屬門
171 Metal Fence Foundation金屬圍欄
172 Metal Foundation金屬地基
173 Behemoth Gate巨型恐龍大門
174 Behemoth Gateway巨型恐龍大門門框
175 Metal Ladder金屬梯子
176 Metal Pillar金屬立柱
177 Metal Ramp金屬斜坡
178 Metal Trapdoor金屬天窗活動門
179 Metal Wall金屬牆
180 Metal Doorframe金屬門框
181 Metal Windowframe金屬窗框
182 metal Window金屬窗
183 Super Test meat超級實驗肉
184 Flare Gun信號槍
185 Fabricator製作間
186 Water Tank儲水池
187 Parachute降落傘
188 Air Conditioner空調
189 Electrical Generator發電機
190 Electrical Outlet電源插座
191 Inclined Electrical Cable斜電纜
192 Electrical Cable Intersection十字電纜
193 Straight Electrical Cable電纜
194 Vertical Electrical Cable垂直電纜
195 Lamppost燈柱
196 Refrigerator冰箱
197 Auto Turret自動炮塔
198 Remote Keypad遠程遙控面板
199 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Inclined斜切面金屬管道
200 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Tap金屬水龍頭
201 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Intersection十字金屬管道
202 Metal irrigation Pipe – Straight金屬直管
203 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Tap金屬水龍頭
204 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Vertical垂直金屬管道
205 Flashlight Attachment手電筒掛件
206 Silencer Attachment消音器
207 Carbonemys Saddle碳龜鞍
208 Sarco Saddle帝鱷鞍
209 Ankylo Saddle甲龍鞍
210 Mammoth Saddle猛獁象鞍
211 Megalodon Saddle巨齒鯊鞍
212 Sabertooth Saddle劍齒虎鞍
213 Carno Saddle牛龍鞍
214 Argentavis Saddle阿根廷巨鷹鞍
215 Plesiosaur Saddle蛇頸龍鞍
216 Chitin/Keratin角質素
217 Keratin角蛋白
218 Metal Sign金屬指示牌
219 Holo-Scope Attachment全息瞄準鏡
220 Laser Attachment激光瞄準鏡
221 Wooden Billboard木製告示牌
222 Flak Leggings防彈護腿
223 Flak Chestpiece防彈衣
224 Flak Helmet防彈頭盔
225 Flak Boots防彈靴
226 Flak Gauntlets防彈護手
227 Enduro Stew耐力燉湯
228 Lazarus Chowder拉撒路雜燴
229 Calien Soup卡里安清新湯
230 Fria Curry弗里亞咖喱
231 Focal Chilli聚神辣椒
232 Savoroot土豆
233 Longgrass玉米
234 Rockarrot胡蘿蔔
235 Azulberry Seed藍色漿果種子
236 Tintoberry Seed紅色漿果種子
237 Mejoberry Seed紫色漿果種子
238 Narcoberry Seed黑色漿果種子
239 Stimberry Seed白色漿果種子
240 Savoroot Seed土豆種子
241 Longgrass Seed玉米種子
242 Rockarrot Seed胡蘿蔔種子
243 Metal Billboard金屬告示牌
244 Fabricated Pistol制式手槍
245 Advanced Bullet高級子彈
246 Advanced Rifle Bullet高級步槍子彈
247 Rocket Propelled Grenade火箭彈
248 Medium Crop Plot中型種植田
249 Large Crop Plot大型種植田
250 Rare Flower稀有花朵
251 Rare Mushroom稀有蘑菇
252 Raw Prime Meat生大腿肉
253 Cooked Prime Meat熟大腿肉
254 Battle Tartare戰鬥神丸
255 Shadow Steak Saute暗影煎牛排
256 Rockwell Recipes: Enduro Stew羅克韋爾食譜：耐力燉湯
257 Rockwell Recipes: Lazarus Chowder羅克韋爾食譜：拉撒路雜燴
258 Rockwell Recipes: Calien Soup羅克韋爾食譜：卡里安清新湯
259 Rockwell Recipes: Fria Curry羅克韋爾食譜：弗里亞咖喱
260 Rockwell Recipes: Focal Chilli羅克韋爾食譜：聚神辣椒
261 Rockwell Recipes: Battle Tartare羅克韋爾食譜：戰鬥神丸
262 Rockwell Recipes: Shadow Steak Saute羅克韋爾食譜：暗影煎牛排
263 Notes on Rockwell Recipes羅克韋爾食譜說明書
264 Wall Sign木製牆標
265 Metal Dinosaur Gateway金屬恐龍大門門框
266 Metal Dinosaur Gate金屬恐龍大門
267 Shotgun散彈槍
268 Simple Shotgun Ammo簡易散彈
269 Metal Wall Sign金屬牆標
270 Amarberry Seed黃色漿果種子
271 Azulberry Seed藍色漿果種子
272 Tintoberry Seed紅色漿果種子
273 Narcoberry Seed黑色漿果種子
274 Stimberry Seed白色漿果種子
275 Mejoberry Seed紫色漿果種子
276 Citronal Seed檸檬種子
277 Savaroot Seed土豆種子
278 Longgrass Seed玉米種子
279 Rockarrot Seed胡蘿蔔種子
280 Flag旗幟
281 Hunter Skin Hat獵人皮帽子
282 Rex Stomped Glasses Saddle暴龍眼鏡鞍
283 Spyglass望遠鏡
284 Spider Flag
285 Phiomia Saddle漸新象鞍
286 Medium Dinosaur Feces中型恐龍糞便
287 Large Dinosaur Feces巨型恐龍糞便
288 Brontosaurus Egg雷龍蛋
289 Parasaur Egg副櫛龍蛋
290 Raptor Egg迅猛龍蛋
291 T-Rex Egg暴龍蛋
292 Triceratops Egg三角龍蛋
293 Parasaur ARK Founder Saddle Skin副櫛龍鞍（方舟系統贈送）
294 Dodo Egg渡渡鳥蛋
純手工查找翻譯，有個別的實在是找不到了，希望高人給添加上
其他科技新聞更多科技新聞
編輯首推
熱門推薦
- 時尚保養
- 家電商品
- 精選分類
- 人氣商品
- 熱賣商品
發燒雜誌更多
Cheers 快樂工作人
記住，人生只有3發子彈
畢業於台灣大學財務金融學系畢業的林宛靜，捨棄穩定的金融業飯碗，選擇在二十出頭的年紀創業...《詳全文》