《方舟生存進化OL》國服全物品代碼註解，首先按TAB 進入控制台。

--------------------------單人模式--------------------------

SetCheatPlayerTrue Enables Cheat Menu 開啟作弊選單

SetCheatPlayer False Disables Cheat Menu 關閉作弊選單

God Unkillable, except you can drown. 無敵

Fly Able to Fly 飛行模式

Walk Deactivates Flying 取消飛行模式

Teleport Teleports you in the direction you arefacing. 傳送至你當前看的點

Slomo <#> Changes server speed. Values are 1-5. 1 = Normal Speed 設定時間速度 <1-5> ，1=正常速度

PlayersOnly Freezes all Dinos at their current position. Alsofreezes crafting. 凍結所有恐龍行動，製作中的工作也會受影響

Ghost Noclip, walk through walls/objects. 穿牆模式

ForceTame Instantly tames a Dino. Can ride withoutsaddle. 強制馴化恐龍(看著要馴的恐龍打這指令)

AddExperience 1000 0 0 1 Gives yourself1000 XP 給自己經驗值 1000(可改其它值)

-AddExperience (value for first number) (toggleoption in relation to tribe) (Second toggle) (third toggle) so in total thereshould be 4 separate numbers.

GiveResources Gives you 50of all resources 給各種資源物件50份

InfiniteStats InfiniteHunger, Stamina, Ammo, etc.. 狀態/子彈不減 (飢餓、耐力、免裝彈....等)

DamageTarget Damages acreature you are looking at for a set amount 傷害當前所看的目標

DestroyAllEnemies Destroysall enemies. They respawn after a while. 殺死所有的恐龍，過一會會重生出來

GiveEngrams unlocks allcrafting recipes for your character -* Bugged - You can't craft theserecipes 開啟所有藍圖 (目前此功能有問題)

HurtMe Deals damage to yourself 傷害自己(自殺)例 hurtme 1000

ToggleGun Toggles visibility of current equipped item 當前裝備物品隱形 開/關

SetTimeOfDay Changes timeof day 設定時間 (後面要加時間 如 settimeofday 04:00)

SetPlayerPos 0 0 0 Allows you toteleport to coordinates. 傳送到座標( 如 setplayerpos 12,12,132)

SaveWorld Saves current worldstate 手動儲存

Quit Exits the current world. Use after saving for asafe shutdown. 離開遊戲

ExecSetSleeping True/False Puts character to sleep/wakes them up 設定玩家為睡眠(true)/醒來(false)

EnemyInvisible True/False Makes allcreatures ignore you even if you attack them 玩家隱身，恐龍就算被打也看不到

DestroyAll Destroys all Objects/Dinos of a classname 刪除所有物件及恐龍

Summon Summons a dino at your location. 召喚一隻恐龍到當前位置

GiveItemNum Gives you anitem. 給指定的物品 請參照下面的物品ID >>例1： giveitemnum 105 1 1 false 給儲存箱 1個

Stat FPS Shows your FPS and latency, usable byanyone. 顯示幀數

全物品ID

Item ID Item Description

1 Simple Pistol簡易手槍

2 Assault Rifle 突擊步槍

3 Rocket Launcher火箭發射器

4 Simple Bullet簡單子彈

5 Bow弓

6 Genade手榴彈

7 Wood木材

8 Stone石頭

9 Metal金屬

10 Hide獸皮

11 Chitin甲殼

12 Raw Meat生肉

13 Spoiled Meat變質肉

14 Cooked Meat熟肉

15 Water Jar水瓶

16 Water Jar (Full) 水瓶（滿）

17 Cloth Pants布褲

18 Cloth Shirt布襯衫

19 Cloth Hat布帽

20 Cloth Boots布靴

21 Cloth Gloves布手套

22 Hide pants皮褲

23 Hide Shirt皮襯衫

24 Hide Hat皮帽

25 Hide Boots皮靴

26 Hide Gloves皮手套

27 Chitin Leggings甲殼護腿

28 Chitin Chestpiece甲殼胸甲

29 Chitin Helmet甲殼頭盔

30 Chitin Boots甲殼靴

31 Chitin Gauntlets甲殼護手

32 Stone Arrow石箭

33 Stone Pick石鎬

34 Stone Hatchet石斧

35 Metal Pick鐵鎬

36 Metal Hatchet鐵斧

37 Torch火把

38 Paintbrush漆刷

39 Campfire篝火

40 Standing Torch立式火把

41 Hide Sleeping Bag睡袋

42 Remote Detonator遙控雷管

43 C4 Charge C4控制器

44 Blood Extraction Syringe采血器

45 Blood Pack血包

46 Improvised Explosive Device簡易爆炸裝置

47 Waterskin水袋

48 Waterskin(Full) 水袋（滿）

49 Berrybush Seeds漿果種子

50 Fertilizer肥料

51 Bingleberry Soup

52 Medical Brew醫療補酒

53 Energy Brew能量補酒

54 Dinosaur Feces恐龍糞便

55 Human Feces人類糞便

56 Stegosaurus Egg劍龍蛋

57 Spear長矛

58 Red Coloring紅色染料

59 Green Coloring綠色染料

60 Blue Coloring藍色染料

61 Yellow Coloring黃色染料

62 Purple Coloring紫色染料

63 Orange Coloring橙色染料

64 Black Coloring黑色染料

65 White Coloring白色染料

66 Brown Coloring褐色染料

67 Cyan Coloring青色染料

68 Purple Coloring紫色染料

69 Rex Saddle暴龍鞍

70 Tranq Arrow麻醉箭

71 Pistol Hat Skin

72 GPS全球定位系統

73 Flint燧石

74 Metal Ingot金屬錠

75 Thatch茅草

76 Fiber纖維

77 Charcoal木炭

78 Crystal水晶

79 Thatch Roof茅草屋頂

80 Thatch Door茅草屋的門

81 Thatch Foundation茅草地基

82 Thatch Wall茅草牆

83 Thatch Doorframe茅草屋的門框

84 Wooden Catwalk木製小道

85 Wooden Ceiling木製天花板

86 Wooden Hatchframe木製天窗門框

87 Wooden Door木門

88 Wooden Foundation木地基

89 Wooden Ladder木梯

90 Wooden Pillar木支柱

91 Wooden Ramp木坡道

92 Wooden Trapdoor木製天窗活動門

93 Wooden Wall木牆

94 Wooden Doorframe木製門框

95 Wooden WindowFrame木製窗框

96 Wooden Window木窗

97 Wooden Sign木製指示牌

98 Blueprint: Note藍圖：註釋

99 Citronal檸檬

100 Parasaur Saddle副櫛龍鞍

101 Raptor Saddle迅猛龍鞍

102 Stego Saddle劍龍鞍

103 Trike Saddle三角龍鞍

104 Pulmonoscorpius Saddle帝王蝎鞍

105 Storage Box小存儲箱

106 Large Storage Box大儲物箱

107 Mortar and Pestle研磨器皿

108 Sparkpowder火花粉

109 Gunpowder火藥

110 Stone Irrigation Pipe – Intake石灌溉管道入水管

111 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Straight石灌溉管道直管

112 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Inclined石灌溉管道斜切面管

113 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Intersection石灌溉管道十字管

114 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Vertical石灌溉管道垂直管

115 Stone Irrigation Pipe - Tap石灌溉管道出水龍頭

116 Amarberry Seed黃色漿果種子

117 Amarberry黃色漿果

118 Azulberry藍色漿果

119 Tintoberry紅色漿果

120 Mejoberry紫色漿果

121 Narcoberry黑色漿果

122 Stimberry白色漿果

123 Narcotic麻醉劑

124 Stimulant興奮劑

125 Refining Forge精鍊爐

126 Smithy工作台

127 Compost Bin堆肥箱

128 Cooking Pot烹調鍋

129 Simple Bed簡易床

130 Small Crop Plot小型種植地

131 Pteranodon Saddle無齒翼龍鞍

132 Longneck Rifle長管步槍

133 Citronal Seed檸檬種子

134 Specimen Implant

135 Bronto Saddle雷龍鞍

136 Wooden Fence Foundation木籬笆

137 Compass指南針

138 Scope Attachment瞄準鏡

139 Slingshot彈弓

140 Pike鐵矛

141 Radio無線電

142 Obsidian黑曜石

143 Dinosaur Gateway木製中型恐龍大門門框

144 Simple Rifle Ammo簡易步槍彈藥

145 Summon Broodmother召喚巨型蜘蛛-育母蜘蛛

146 Cementing Paste水泥

147 Dinosaur Gate木製中型恐龍大門

148 Artifact of the Hunter召喚物品

149 Artifact of the Pack召喚物品

150 Artifact of the Massive召喚物品

151 Artifact of the Devious召喚物品

152 Artifact of the Clever召喚物品

153 Artifact of the Skylord召喚物品

154 Artifact of the Devourer召喚物品

155 Artifact of the Queen召喚物品

156 Artifact of the Strong召喚物品

157 Artifact of the Flamekeeper召喚物品

158 Argentavis Talon阿根廷巨鷹的爪

159 Megalodon Tooth巨齒鯊的牙齒

160 Tyrannosaur Arm暴龍的爪

161 Sauropod Vertebra雷龍的脊椎

162 Oil石油

163 Silica Pearls珍珠

164 Gasoline汽油

165 Electronics電路板

166 Polymer聚合物

167 Metal Catwalk金屬小道

168 Metal Ceiling金屬天花板

169 Metal Hatchframe金屬天窗門框

170 Metal Door金屬門

171 Metal Fence Foundation金屬圍欄

172 Metal Foundation金屬地基

173 Behemoth Gate巨型恐龍大門

174 Behemoth Gateway巨型恐龍大門門框

175 Metal Ladder金屬梯子

176 Metal Pillar金屬立柱

177 Metal Ramp金屬斜坡

178 Metal Trapdoor金屬天窗活動門

179 Metal Wall金屬牆

180 Metal Doorframe金屬門框

181 Metal Windowframe金屬窗框

182 metal Window金屬窗

183 Super Test meat超級實驗肉

184 Flare Gun信號槍

185 Fabricator製作間

186 Water Tank儲水池

187 Parachute降落傘

188 Air Conditioner空調

189 Electrical Generator發電機

190 Electrical Outlet電源插座

191 Inclined Electrical Cable斜電纜

192 Electrical Cable Intersection十字電纜

193 Straight Electrical Cable電纜

194 Vertical Electrical Cable垂直電纜

195 Lamppost燈柱

196 Refrigerator冰箱

197 Auto Turret自動炮塔

198 Remote Keypad遠程遙控面板

199 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Inclined斜切面金屬管道

200 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Tap金屬水龍頭

201 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Intersection十字金屬管道

202 Metal irrigation Pipe – Straight金屬直管

203 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Tap金屬水龍頭

204 Metal Irrigation Pipe – Vertical垂直金屬管道

205 Flashlight Attachment手電筒掛件

206 Silencer Attachment消音器

207 Carbonemys Saddle碳龜鞍

208 Sarco Saddle帝鱷鞍

209 Ankylo Saddle甲龍鞍

210 Mammoth Saddle猛獁象鞍

211 Megalodon Saddle巨齒鯊鞍

212 Sabertooth Saddle劍齒虎鞍

213 Carno Saddle牛龍鞍

214 Argentavis Saddle阿根廷巨鷹鞍

215 Plesiosaur Saddle蛇頸龍鞍

216 Chitin/Keratin角質素

217 Keratin角蛋白

218 Metal Sign金屬指示牌

219 Holo-Scope Attachment全息瞄準鏡

220 Laser Attachment激光瞄準鏡

221 Wooden Billboard木製告示牌

222 Flak Leggings防彈護腿

223 Flak Chestpiece防彈衣

224 Flak Helmet防彈頭盔

225 Flak Boots防彈靴

226 Flak Gauntlets防彈護手

227 Enduro Stew耐力燉湯

228 Lazarus Chowder拉撒路雜燴

229 Calien Soup卡里安清新湯

230 Fria Curry弗里亞咖喱

231 Focal Chilli聚神辣椒

232 Savoroot土豆

233 Longgrass玉米

234 Rockarrot胡蘿蔔

235 Azulberry Seed藍色漿果種子

236 Tintoberry Seed紅色漿果種子

237 Mejoberry Seed紫色漿果種子

238 Narcoberry Seed黑色漿果種子

239 Stimberry Seed白色漿果種子

240 Savoroot Seed土豆種子

241 Longgrass Seed玉米種子

242 Rockarrot Seed胡蘿蔔種子

243 Metal Billboard金屬告示牌

244 Fabricated Pistol制式手槍

245 Advanced Bullet高級子彈

246 Advanced Rifle Bullet高級步槍子彈

247 Rocket Propelled Grenade火箭彈

248 Medium Crop Plot中型種植田

249 Large Crop Plot大型種植田

250 Rare Flower稀有花朵

251 Rare Mushroom稀有蘑菇

252 Raw Prime Meat生大腿肉

253 Cooked Prime Meat熟大腿肉

254 Battle Tartare戰鬥神丸

255 Shadow Steak Saute暗影煎牛排

256 Rockwell Recipes: Enduro Stew羅克韋爾食譜：耐力燉湯

257 Rockwell Recipes: Lazarus Chowder羅克韋爾食譜：拉撒路雜燴

258 Rockwell Recipes: Calien Soup羅克韋爾食譜：卡里安清新湯

259 Rockwell Recipes: Fria Curry羅克韋爾食譜：弗里亞咖喱

260 Rockwell Recipes: Focal Chilli羅克韋爾食譜：聚神辣椒

261 Rockwell Recipes: Battle Tartare羅克韋爾食譜：戰鬥神丸

262 Rockwell Recipes: Shadow Steak Saute羅克韋爾食譜：暗影煎牛排

263 Notes on Rockwell Recipes羅克韋爾食譜說明書

264 Wall Sign木製牆標

265 Metal Dinosaur Gateway金屬恐龍大門門框

266 Metal Dinosaur Gate金屬恐龍大門

267 Shotgun散彈槍

268 Simple Shotgun Ammo簡易散彈

269 Metal Wall Sign金屬牆標

270 Amarberry Seed黃色漿果種子

271 Azulberry Seed藍色漿果種子

272 Tintoberry Seed紅色漿果種子

273 Narcoberry Seed黑色漿果種子

274 Stimberry Seed白色漿果種子

275 Mejoberry Seed紫色漿果種子

276 Citronal Seed檸檬種子

277 Savaroot Seed土豆種子

278 Longgrass Seed玉米種子

279 Rockarrot Seed胡蘿蔔種子

280 Flag旗幟

281 Hunter Skin Hat獵人皮帽子

282 Rex Stomped Glasses Saddle暴龍眼鏡鞍

283 Spyglass望遠鏡

284 Spider Flag

285 Phiomia Saddle漸新象鞍

286 Medium Dinosaur Feces中型恐龍糞便

287 Large Dinosaur Feces巨型恐龍糞便

288 Brontosaurus Egg雷龍蛋

289 Parasaur Egg副櫛龍蛋

290 Raptor Egg迅猛龍蛋

291 T-Rex Egg暴龍蛋

292 Triceratops Egg三角龍蛋

293 Parasaur ARK Founder Saddle Skin副櫛龍鞍（方舟系統贈送）

294 Dodo Egg渡渡鳥蛋

純手工查找翻譯，有個別的實在是找不到了，希望高人給添加上