A Russian military plane flying members of a song and dance troupe to entertain Russia's military fighting for Assad in Syria, has crashed in the Black Sea. Russia's Transport minister Maxim Sokolov said on Dec. 25 that no survivors were found after the plane with 92 on board went down.



The jet, a Soviet-era Tupolev plane built in 1983, was carrying 84 passengers and eight crew members. At least 60 were members of the Red Army Choir, also known as the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were being flown out to Russia's air base in Syria to entertain troops in the run-up to the New Year. 9 Russian media reporters were also on board. A member of Putin's advisory human rights council was also on the plane.



==VLADIMIR PUTIN Russian President ==

I would like to express the most sincere condolences to the families of our citizens killed this morning in an air crash over the Black Sea. The government will form a commission which will be headed by the transport minister. A thorough investigation of the causes of the crash will be carried out and everything will be done to support the families of those killed. A national day of mourning will be held in Russia tomorrow.



No survivors had been spotted in the Black Sea at the crash site, despite searches which continued overnight.



==MAXIM SOKOLOV Russian Transport Minister==

A search and rescue operation has been launched. Unfortunately, to date, no survivors have been found. And speaking on behalf of the government commission I express sincere condolences to all relatives and loved ones of those who died in this accident.



The search operation involved four ships, four helicopters and plane and a drone. Sochi residents brought flowers and candles to the seafront in the city centre in memorial of the victims of the plane crash.



