The new labor law system has created staffing problems for the long-term care program. Home care units say, they face difficulties arranging shifts on flexible days off, therefore patients may have a break in care services. They requested the central government to look into staffing capabilities and propose a solution.



Home care attendants who assist the elderly with disabilities in their daily lives are vital to elderly care programs. With the current regulations, depending on the degree of disability people can apply for a certain number of hours per month: for mild disability 25 hours, moderate 50 hours, and severe 90 hours, at NT$180 per hour. However, due to new labor law, shifts cannot be arranged on the days off so that the service may be halted on those days.



==CHEN CHING-NING Sec-Gen. Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers==

Originally at the weekend they can apply for respite care. Then there is home care, where the carers go into the home and take people to the care management center. Workers told the carers that from Jan. 1, there will no longer be these services. The city and county governments need to take action.



The Family Care Association indicated that some units had to handle both home care services and holiday respite services. It will be more difficult for them to find staff after the new amendment. It is hoped that the central and local units will be able to check the local staffing situation and make adjustments accordingly. They then need to swiftly find a new policy to cover this.



==CHIEN HUI-JIUAN Director of Social and Family Affairs Administration, MOHW==

Local governments and the service centers have a contract so we will ask the local government to find ways so that the care centers don't have to halt services. We will give overtime pay to local governments for these care units if their organizations need the subsidy.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare said that priority is finding staff. First, they will aim to make sure that the service is not interrupted by asking each city and county for an inventory of care staff. If they need overtime pay, there will be a budget to support this and if the units need staff, they can seek support from other units.



TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR





協助失能長輩的生活起居，居家照顧服務員，配合個案需求，給予各項協助。按照現行規定，個案可依照的失能程度，可以申請到每月不同上限的居服補助時數，輕度25小時、中度50小時、重度90小時，每小時180元計算，但因應勞基法「一例一休」新制上路，例假日無法排班，可能會造成居服工作，在假日中斷的狀況。



==家庭照顧者關懷總會秘書長 陳景寧==

他們(民眾)原先在週末

有申請這個喘息服務的部分

那也是居家服務員

要進到家裡面來

就接到了地方的照顧管理中心

專員告訴他說

從明年1月1號開始

他們會中斷這項服務

縣市政府必須要站出來



家總表示，有些單位，還得同時辦理居家服務，和假日喘息服務，修法後人力調度會更困難，希望中央和地方單位能夠清查各單位的人力狀況，並可因此來進行調配，再加速找出因應對策。



==衛福部社會及家庭署長 簡慧娟==

地方政府跟服務提供單位

都有簽約

那我們會要求地方政府

要讓這個服務是不中斷的

加班的費用 那我們會再

請地方政府去給這個單位

如果它(機構)有這樣的需求

需要給它補足的(加班費)



衛福部表示，當務之急，是引進服務人力，目前先以「服務不中斷」為主，要求各縣市清查人力，若需要加班費，也會有預算來支應，如果各單位有人力需求，也可以向其他單位尋求支援。



記者 曹晏郡 陳昌維 台北報導