















The students at the National Formosa University's Mechanical Engineering Design Department participated, with their teachers, in the 2016 Robot Olympics, which is an international robot competition. The team won the Junior College Championship. The competition is one of the world's three major robot competitions. This year, with a total of 51 countries participating, and over 13 hundred contestants, winning was not easy.The robots take possession of the ball and throw it. The process goes first through image identification and precise positioning, then targets 10 bottles arranged in a triangle to score points. After completing the task, the robot has to return to its original position.==LI PO-HUANG, Student, National Formosa University==At school we learn a lot about material science and mechanics. Here with the machines, we get to apply what we've learned in the books.The 2016 Robot Olympics took the theme of robots playing bowls. This year a total of 51 countries and over 1,300 competitors in 467 teams took part, including 52 college teams from 28 countries. The domestic champion National Formosa University's team also took part as it won the world gold medal, and in the future, its technology can be used in cooperation with industry and academia.==LIN MING-TSUNG, Professor, National Formosa University==The robot is capable of locating the package and retrieving it from the storage. All you need to do is enter the code for the package you want and the robot will bring it to you.==JYWE WEN-YU, President, National Formosa University==It's always more than one component. You need to be familiar with both the design end and the manufacturing end of the trade. At the manufacturing end, knowledge about electrical engineering, motor design, information engineering, software development as well as software-hardware integration are all needed.University President Jywe Wen-yu said, this is the second time in three years that the school's team has won the robot world championship. They like to encourage students to participate in international competitions, and in the future, the team can work with different countries, and explore new perspectives.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR機器人自行偵測取紅球，再瞄準保齡球瓶後將球拋出，全部的過程要先透過經影像辨識和精準定位，瞄準後將排列三角型狀的10支球瓶擊倒記分，完成任務後機器人需回到原位。==虎科大學生 李伯皇==在大專院校 有學很多像是材料或是說力學部份我們會把這方面知識跟書本上所學到的常識部份把它應用在機台上面2016年國際奧林匹克機器人大賽，以保齡球機器人為主題，今年共有51個國家、1300多名選手組成467支隊伍參賽，其中大專組有28國、52隊，虎科大以國內冠軍代表台灣出賽，還在這次比賽中拿下世界金牌，未來也能將此技術運用在產學合作。==虎科大機械設計系教授 林明宗==定位 然後去倉儲取件抬起來然後運送到固定位子如果收貨員或編碼員需要那些物件就能輸入代碼那機器人就自動會送過來==虎科大校長 覺文郁==它不是只有一個零件他必須從機械設計系他們所學的從設計端到製造端然後到後面包括電機包括馬達 包括資工 寫軟體包括軟體硬體把它做整合虎科大校長覺文郁表示，這次是校方三年來第二次拿到機器人世界冠軍，也鼓勵學生多參與國際比賽，對未來職場上都能跟不同國家來合作，也能開拓不同視野。記者 王威雄 雲林報導