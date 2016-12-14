SCHOLARSHIP FUNDS CANCER STUDENTS TO CONTINUE STUDIES|19位抗癌小鬥士 獲頒抗癌圓夢助學金公視 (2016-12-14 00:00)
The Chou Ta-kuan Foundation began it's Cancer Fighting Wish Scholarship program 19 years ago, and has given funds to over 9,500 students over the years. This year, 19 recipients have been awarded with scholarships to fight cancer while pursuing their dreams.
Diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at age five, Pang Lin is now a freshman in college who can play the guitar and perform singing. He has been on the verge of death several times, a stark contrast to his confident personality now. Today, he and his mother, who also fought her battle with cancer, share their experiences to encourage everyone never to give up on hope.
==CHIU PANG-LIN cancer patient==
The brain cancer was found at the optic nerve of the hindbrain. It was terminal cancer and the optic nerve was squeezed tightly. I could hardly see and might die because of this.
==MRS CHIU mother==
It's not terrifying to get sick. You need to look back and find out why you got cancer. That's why three of us (all my family) got cancer and two are saved.
Pei-yi, who had lymphoma, aspired to become an ambassador. However, she had to drop out of school due to the cancer. She is now in remission and in good health, but she never forgot her childhood dream and is striving for international exchange opportunities.
==CHOU PEI-YI cancer patient==
I think I made an effort to improve my foreign language abilities. For example, I managed to master my language abilities, take part in related activities or enter competitions.
The Chou Ta-Kuan Foundation launched its Cancer Fighting Wish Scholarship to encourage cancer patients to study hard and lead a meaningful life. This year, 19 recipients were awarded scholarships by former President Ma Ying-jeou, who encouraged the young warriors to continue living out their dreams.
TRANSLATED BY：BRYANT CHANG
在台上彈吉他、唱歌表演，五歲就被診斷腦癌末期的邦霖，現在已經是一位大一學生，自信的外表讓人無法想像，他曾經數度在鬼門關前徘徊，今天他與同樣罹患癌症的媽媽一同分享抗癌經驗，鼓勵大家永不放棄希望。
==抗癌小鬥士 邱邦霖==
發現後腦杓視覺神經這裡
長腦癌
是腦癌末期
已經壓到視覺神經
然後快看不到
可能會沒救
==邱邦霖媽媽==
生病並不恐怖
你必須回頭
你為什麼得癌症
你必須審視這個問題
所以我們三個人(全家)得癌症
兩個卻救活了
另一位罹患淋巴癌的佩怡，從小勵志成為外交大使，卻因爲癌症必須中斷學業，現在的她已經治療完成，恢復健康，但仍不忘當初的夢想，爭取國際交流的機會。
==抗癌小鬥士 周佩怡==
我想我有在對外語這方面
有投入一些心力
比如多精進自己的外語能力
多參加相關的活動
或者是比賽之類的
從絕望中活出自我，周大觀文教基金會為了鼓勵罹癌學生，努力向學，設置抗癌圓夢基金，今年總共有19位癌症小鬥士獲獎，由前總統馬英九一一頒獎，鼓勵生命小鬥士們繼續活出希望。
記者 朱芷儀 陳昌維 台北報導
