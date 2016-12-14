21 NEW FLU CASES LAST WEEK, 5 DEATHS|流感重症上週增21例5死 高峰期恐提前公視 (2016-12-14 00:00)
The first cold spell of the season arrived in Taiwan with lower temperatures of 13 and 14 degrees Celsius in northern taiwan. With this comes the fear of more influenza outbreaks. Last week, there were 21 new cases and 5 deaths from flu, a new weekly high. Doctors worry that the virus is mutating. The Centers for Disease Control say that this is just the start of the epidemic and it has not yet reached its peak.
Temperatures in northern Taiwan will fall to 13 or 14 degrees as the first cold spell of the season arrives and it will stay cold until Dec.17. Along with the cold weather comes a rise in influenza, with 21 new severe flu cases reported last week and five deaths. Three men and two women died, all around 70 years old.
==LIN YUNG-CHING CDC immunization doctor==
Among the five who died, four had not had the flu vaccination this year. The time from diagnosis to death was between 3 to 12 days. The main cause of death was pneumonia with breathing difficulties or septic shock.
The CDC said the five deaths last week were a new single week high. So far this season there have been 205 cases and 24 deaths. National Taiwan University Hospital said in the past there were always severe cases of flu in December, but this year it had seen severe cases in November. Doctors believe that the localized H3N2 virus is mutating and the public needs to be aware. The weather so far this season has been warm and the number of enterovirus cases has risen over past weekly levels to a level meriting a warning.
==LIU TING-PING Dir. CDC Vaccination Center==
Certainly it is noticeable that even though it is December, temperatures are still quite high. However, we estimate the virus should not proliferate further and as temperatures fall, cases will drop.
The CDC said that currently enterovirus is localized and mainly the Kawasaki type A virus. Although the weather is cooling, the public still need to pay careful attention to personal hygiene.
TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR
入冬的第一波冷氣團今晚報到，北台灣低溫將下探13、14度，會一直冷到周六清晨。上週全台新增21例流感重症病例，其中5人死亡，分別是3男2女，年齡都在70歲以上。
==疾管署防疫醫師 林詠青==
五位裡面有四位
是沒有接種當季的流感疫苗
從發病到死亡的期間
大概是3到12天
主要死亡的原因 是因為併發肺炎
呼吸衰竭 或者是敗血性休克
疾管署表示，上周五人流感死亡，創下本次流感季單週新高，而本季流感重症累計205例，已經造成24人死亡。台大醫師提醒，過去12月才會出現流感重症病例，但今年台大在11月初就收治多名重症個案，醫師擔心目前社區主要流行的H3N2病毒可能正在突變，要提高警覺。
另外今年12月氣溫偏暖，腸病毒疫情相較前幾週，就醫人數還是超出流行警戒值。
==疾管署疫情中心主任 劉定萍==
的確大家都可以觀察到
最近已經到12月了
氣溫都還相當高
不過我們的預期是覺得
疫情應當是不會再上去
可能隨著氣候慢慢變冷
疫情會慢慢下來
疾管署表示，目前腸病毒仍在社區流行，以克沙奇A型為主，雖然天氣逐漸轉冷，疫情可望趨緩，但民眾還是要提高警覺，做好個人衛生及保暖。
記者 王柏文 吳嘉堡 台北報導
關鍵字：
其他生活新聞更多生活新聞
編輯首推
我是馬克
摘星工廠
愛情物語女孩必讀
蔡康永
熱門推薦
- 時尚保養
- 家電商品
- 精選分類
- 人氣商品
- 熱賣商品
Fujifilm 鏡頭．iFun 鏡頭．LENSPEN 鏡頭．四鏡頭 行車記錄器．SAMSUNG 鏡頭蓋．鏡頭保護鏡．55-300mm 望遠變焦鏡頭．倒車攝影鏡頭．FUJIFILM FinePix JV500．Fujifilm mini50s．攝影 鏡頭 CCD．手機 自拍 鏡頭．fujifilm Share SP1．50mm F1.8 鏡頭．Fujifilm 濾鏡．視訊鏡頭．CANON 鏡頭．FUJIFILM FinePix S4800．Fisheye 鏡頭．gf1 鏡頭．Fujifilm F80 F80EXR．FUJIFILM MINI25．Kamera 58mm 鏡頭蓋．二合一手機鏡頭．MountainSmith 鏡頭．雙鏡頭 後視鏡 行車紀錄器．FUJIFILM FinePix Z90．鏡頭 tc．手機 三合一 鏡頭
- 漢妮Hampton安琪拉小花架-五色可選
- ides愛蒂思 幸福羽翼。設計款32分八心八箭完美車工鑽石戒指
- Nike 休閒鞋 Roshe Two Flyknit 女鞋
- 【Homelike】巧思3D動態工學椅-低背(高密度泡棉/透氣尼龍網
- Fair Lady 我的旅行日記 菱格異材質拼接娃娃鞋 黑
- 【Alesai 艾尼希亞鑽石】0.30克拉 鑽石三件套組首飾(APF16+
- SEIKO CS 優雅品味時尚女錶-銀x藍/29mm 7N01-0HS0B(SRZ451P
- 【藝森珠寶】緬甸天然翡翠A貨(冰種帶翠飛龍在天墜子 022413
- 【ATOP｜世界時區腕錶】24時區經典系列(紫色 VWA-01)
- 【GUCCI】金屬馬銜金釦鱷魚皮典雅高跟鞋(裸膚色40-171351-9
台中國際花毯節熱鬧開幕 湧現數萬賞花人潮【中廣新聞網】
不可輕忽！牙周病原來跟糖尿病密切相關？【華人健康網】
男生看不出女生有化妝 原來都是真的【NOWnews今日新聞】
孤獨會破壞乳癌倖存率【24Drs.com】