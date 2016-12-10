















After the opening of a sky bridge in Changhua's Bagua Mountain, swamrs of toursists and tour buses have led to traffic congestion, air pollution, littering and many other problems. Residents say that the tourists don't even spend that much money in Changhua, and if the government continues businessa as usual, they will seek to close off the area.Many tour buses are parked in the parking lot at Changhua City's Baguashan Sky Bridge, but none of them turn off their engines for at least an hour, so that during the weekend and holidays, both traffic and air pollution are bad. The local residents are very unhappy with the situation.==TSAO HSING-TSAI, Taoyuan Borough Chief, Changhua City==When visitors come to Changhua city, they don't really spend a lot of money here. To be honest, all they leave behind is litter and garbage. The Sky Bridge was opened in summer, so none of the buses turned off their engines. A month ago, a local resident even got into a fight with a driver.Changhua City Taoyuan Borough Chief, Tsao Hsing-tsai said that many tour buses even stop and park illegally with the engines idling, and residents do not want the tourist crowds which only bring dirt and pollution. He hopes that the county government will implement supporting measures to improve these problems. Changhua County Government admits that parking is inadequate and is a problem.==TIEN FEI-PENG, Director, City and Torusim Dept, Chuanghua County Gov.==In the past, an average of just 30 buses would be parkered here. Now the number has grown to 70 on weekdays, and on weekends, even 100. And this is just buses that got in. If you count those that are parked outside, the number may be 2 to 3 times larger--200 to 300 tour buses in total, which really causes quite some nuisance for local residents.The Department of City and Tourism has now found a suitable site for an additional parking lot, and will require contractors to strengthen cleaning to solve litter problems. They will also persuade unlicensed street vendors to improve. However, the Department of City and Tourism statistics show that, currently 90 percent of people who visit the sky bridge do not stay in Changhua to spend money. The county government will try to develop a better tourism program to enhance the local residents' benefits.TRANSLATED BY：CLARE LEAR彰化、八卦山的「天空步道」，每逢假日，就擠滿遊客，單日「遊覽車」常突破300輛，但停車位，卻嚴重不足，使得附近道路癱瘓。加上還有怠速、垃圾等問題，讓居民相當不滿。而且根據統計，這些遊客，幾乎不會留在彰化消費，因此縣府，如果沒有配套，居民揚言，要「封山」。要來參觀天空步道的遊覽車停滿了八卦山停車場，但幾乎每一輛都沒有熄火，就這樣怠速將近一個小時，而且一到假日，遊覽車爆增，讓交通打結、空氣惡化，讓當地居民相當不滿。==彰化市桃源里長 曹幸財==遊客來我們彰化市 沒有消費什麼我講難聽一點 製造一些垃圾啦之前開幕的時候很熱每輛車都放著怠速啦有居民一個月前為了這樣和司機打架曹里長表示，許多遊覽車甚至直接違規停放路邊怠速，不希望觀光人潮只有帶來髒亂和污染，希望縣府能有配套措施，改善這些問題，彰化縣府坦承，大型車停車位不足，確實是問題。==彰化縣城觀處長 田飛鵬==大客車從原來30幾部現在上升到70幾部尤其到了假日的時候大概會達到100多部左右但是這個是在收費停車場很多車子還停不進來所以在外圍估計 大概還有1到2倍也就是總數大概是會大概200到300部的大型遊覽車確實這個部分會造成對我們周邊包括民眾 可能有一些干擾城觀處目前已經找到適合的場地增建停車場，而垃圾問題會要求承包商加強清潔，未經申請的攤販也會逐步勸導改善，但根據城觀處統計，目前來天空步道的民眾，有九成不會留在彰化市消費，縣府會再研擬更好的旅遊方案，提高當地的觀光效益。邱植培 彭煥群 彰化報導